'Religion Doesn't Allow Us to Say Vande Mataram': Ruckus in Maharashtra Over Abu Azmi's Remark

Samajwadi Party legislator Abu Azmi on Wednesday sparked a major controversy after he refused to say ‘Vande Mataram’ in Maharashtra Assembly, claiming that his religion (Islam) does not permit it.

The statement was reportedly made on the third day of the Maharashtra monsoon session when the members were holding a discussion on crime against women, highlighting the Aaftab Poonawala and Shraddha Walkar murder case.

“Aftab Poonawalla did wrong, but slogans against Muslims started all over the country. Sakal Hindu Samaj Morchas were held in many districts of Maharashtra, and Muslims were insulted at the rally," Azmi was quoted as saying by Lokmat Times.

Advertisement

“At 5pm on March 29, three people arrived near the Ram temple in Aurangabad. Slogans were given that if you want to stay in this country, you have to say Vande Mataram. However, we cannot say Vande Mataram because we believe in Allah," Abu Azmi stated, making it clear that they will only bow down to Allah and to no one else.

The Lokmat Times report stated that this time, the BJP MLA became aggressive, and then ‘Is desh me rehna hoga toh Vande Mataram kehna hoga’ slogans were raised in the hall.

Responding to the statement, Maharashtra deputy chief minister Devendra Fadnavis said, “My request to Abu Azmi is that in this country, millions of people have faith in Vande Mataram. The statement made by him is not appropriate. No religion would suggest not respecting one’s mother. This is not a religious song. Vande Mataram is our national song."

BJP spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla slammed Azmi for disrespecting the nation, and linked the controversy to the formation of the opposition bloc for 2024, called I.N.D.I.A. or Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance.

Advertisement

“Abu Azmi of SP (Samajwadi Party) says I won’t say Vande Mataram. I won’t bow my head as my religion doesn’t allow. Is this idea of I.N.D.I.A? Or is this anti-India?" Poonawalla tweeted.