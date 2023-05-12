Odisha Speaker Bikram Arukha, 2 Ministers Resign As Speculation Rife on Cabinet Rejig

In a major development in Odisha’s politics, Legislative Assembly Speaker Bikram Keshari Arukha and two ministers submitted resignations from their respective posts.

Speaker Bikram Keshari Arukha sent his resignation letter to the Deputy Speaker on Friday. School and Mass Education Minister Samir Dash and Labour Minister Srikanta Sahoo have also quit.

In his resignation letter, Arukha cited personal reasons behind his decision. The move assumes significance as it came a day before the counting of the Jharsuguda by-poll on May 13. It might be an indication of a possible reshuffle in the State Cabinet.

Responding to media queries, the Biju Janata Dal (BJD) leader from Chief Minister’s home turf Ganjam district said he quit the post due to personal reasons. However, he thanked the Chief Minister for entrusting him with the responsibilities of the Speaker’s post.

Advertisement

Arukha, who remained the Speaker for about a year, said he would perfectly discharge any other responsibility if given to him by the party.

“As the speaker of the assembly, I tried my best to carry out my responsibility well. I thank Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik for giving me the opportunity to be the speaker of the assembly and I will discharge every responsibility assigned to me by the party or in the government," he said.

Labour Minister Srikanta Sahoo cited the party’s organizational work behind his resignation.