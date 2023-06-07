'Revive Or Survive?' Oppn Leaders Seek More Clarity from Cong as Patna Mega Meet Pushed to June 23

A mega opposition meeting postponed—a minor inconvenience or a major irritant? It took seven months, from September 2022 to March 2023, for Congress leaders Sonia and Rahul Gandhi to respond to and accept Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar and Rashtriya Janata Dal’s Lalu Prasad Yadav’s proposal to join a united opposition front. They also agreed to the formula of “one against one" devised by Nitish. This means a bipolar fight on 450 Lok Sabha constituencies in 2024, as the Janata Dal (United leader) strategised, News18 has learnt.

However, the mega opposition meeting, which was scheduled to take place in Patna on June 12, ​will now happen in Patna on June 23 and Rahul Gandhi and Mallikarjun Kharge will attend it, Bihar deputy chief minister Tejashwi Yadav said on Wednesday.

He said all opposition parties will unite against the BJP with leaders like Mamata Banerjee, Akhilesh Yadav, Uddhav Thackeray, Hemant Soren, Arvind Kejriwal, MK Stalin, D Raja, Sitaram Yechury, Dipankar Bhattacharya participating in the June 23 meeting.

Senior leaders of hosts JD(U) and RJD had earlier said that the event was deferred due to Rahul Gandhi and Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam chief MK Stalin’s “unavailability".​

Date dithering

After the Gandhis agreed in March, Nitish travelled to states to meet senior opposition leaders and brought all “apparent non-agreeables", like Mamata Banerjee of Trinamool Congress (TMC), Akhilesh Yadav of Samajwadi Party (SP), K Chandrashekar Rao of Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS), and Arvind Kejriwal of Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), to the table and convinced them about the idea of including the Congress in the opposition coalition to take on the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party and its allies in next year’s general elections.

However, days after the date for the mega opposition meeting was decided and the venue was fixed, the Congress and DMK leaders communicated about their prior commitments.

The clarity came with Rahul Gandhi’s trip to the US is likely to be extended, and the meeting looks set to be held on June 23. The venue remains unchanged.

Nitish, who made all arrangements for the meeting, campaigned in Bihar and across states, and planned the gathering, was said to be livid following the developments as opposition leaders had to work on a new date with Gandhi’s confirmation.

‘Bear with it’

The victory of the Congress in the recent Karnataka elections may be detrimental to the opposition’s unity as this win brings arrogance back into the grand old party, said a senior leader of the Trinamool Congress.

“Mamata Banerjee has agreed to the idea of a bipolar fight in every constituency, and she has been suggesting this for long. Didi’s formula to fight the BJP has always been this. She said that let Congress and other parties allow the stronger regional party to contest on its turf and other parties should refrain from contesting there. But senior Congress leaders have been issuing statements against Trinamool’s political activities in Bengal. This should stop," a senior Trinamool leader told News18.