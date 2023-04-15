Rift Between West Bengal Govt & Guv In Open As Education Minister Questions Ananda Bose's Visit to Universities

The rift between the West Bengal Government and Governor CV Ananda Bose is now clear. Over the last four days, Governor Bose has visited four universities, met with vice-chancellors, teachers, and students, and helped several students in various aspects.

Now, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee-led government has written a letter to the Governor asking the reason for his visits, without informing the government.

Sources privy to the development told News18 that the Governor received this letter day before yesterday but did not pay any heed to it. Instead, Bose has now also finalised the appointment of Netaji Subhash Chandra University’s Vice Chancellor, which clearly indicates that he will not change his decisions.

So far, there has been no open war of words between the Governor and the government camps. However, both sides’ actions clearly prove that it would be difficult for them to work together.

Advertisement

On Friday, West Bengal’s Education Minister Bratya Basu said, “He (Governor) is recruiting VCs without informing the government, going to various universities for meetings. This is not according to the Supreme Court order. We have written a letter to him on this."

Bose’s recent visits to the universities without informing anyone are similar to “moving around of a white elephant disregarding norms", Basu said. The Minister said “in principle" he felt “the chief minister should be the chancellor" of state-run universities.

It is clear that the Governor is trying to be a very active Chancellor, but the government will not allow that. Sources close to the Governor said that the Education Minister’s comments are leading to this rift.

Previously, the Governor wrote a letter to VCs, stating that they must give him a weekly report. The Bengal government strongly reacted to this, stating that the Governor cannot do such an activity, as he does not have that right.

Advertisement

The Governor did not react to the government but showed in the last week that he is an overactive chancellor. He was a collector at one point in his career, and he believes in a fast-track movement. The question is, where will this rift finally take their relationship? Will this relationship turn out to be like Dhankar’s, or will it be better? Only time will answer.

Read all the Latest Politics News here