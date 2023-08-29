‘Rise Above Politics…’: Cong MP Pratibha Appeals for United Demand to Declare Himachal Rain Fury as National Disaster

Himachal Pradesh Congress chief Pratibha Singh on Tuesday said all leaders should “unitedly rise above politics" and take up the demand for declaration of national disaster in the hill state, with the central government. This statement came after she received much criticism from party leader and chief minister Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu for not effectively taking up the catastrophic impact of the floods and rains in the state.

She and her team visited rain and flood-hit areas of Sarkaghat assembly constituency in Mandi district. She called upon all MPs of the state to rise above party politics and meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi to demand a special financial aid package for the state.

Pratibha said with its limited resources, the financial condition of Himachal was not such that it could compensate for this tragedy. “All the state MPs, whichever party they belong to, should meet the PM together and apprise him of this critical situation," she said.

“Due to the rain disaster, government and private property have suffered heavy losses in the Mandi parliamentary constituency this year. Cash crops have been destroyed. Mandi to Kullu national highway, which connects Leh by road, is completely destroyed at many places. Apart from this, major bridges and link roads have been damaged. Many school buildings and houses were also damaged, while many are under threat of collapse. Reconstruction is a big challenge for the state government," she added.