RJD Accuses Centre of Attempting to Block Caste Survey in Bihar

The Rashtriya Janata Dal on Tuesday accused the Centre of attempting to stop the caste survey in Bihar and “depriving" a large section of society of their rights.

RJD MP and party spokesperson Manoj Jha claimed that Solicitor General Tushar Mehta’s presence in court on the matter shows that the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) is directly involved in attempting to block the caste survey.

“On PMO’s directions, there is an attempt to block the caste survey which is almost complete in Bihar. This shows that the BJP and the Sangh want to deprive such a big section of society of their rights. This is their priority," Jha said in a video statement.

His remarks come a day after the Centre told the Supreme Court that only it is empowered to conduct a census under the relevant law as the subject falls under the Union list of the Constitution.

In an affidavit filed in connection with a batch of petitions challenging the Patna High Court giving the go-ahead to caste survey in Bihar, the Centre said the Union of India is committed to taking all affirmative actions to uplift the SCs, STs, SEBCs and OBCs in accordance with the provisions of the Constitution and the applicable law.