Trends :Bengal Panchayat Polls Ajit PawarSena Vs SenaManoj MuntashirMaharashtra Politics
Home » Politics » RJD Blames 'Top Two Leaders of BJP' for CBI Chargesheet on Lalu, Son

RJD Blames 'Top Two Leaders of BJP' for CBI Chargesheet on Lalu, Son

In the land-for-jobs scam pertaining to Prasad's tenure as railway minister, the CBI has submitted a chargesheet against him, his wife Rabri Devi and his son Tejashwi

Advertisement

Published By: Kavya Mishra

PTI

Last Updated: July 05, 2023, 00:05 IST

Patna, India

Bihar deputy CM Tejashwi Yadav speaks to the media as he leaves after appearing before the ED for questioning in a money laundering case linked to the railways land-for-job scam. (File photo/PTI)
Bihar deputy CM Tejashwi Yadav speaks to the media as he leaves after appearing before the ED for questioning in a money laundering case linked to the railways land-for-job scam. (File photo/PTI)

RJD national spokesman Manoj Jha has blamed “BJP’s top two leaders" for the fresh CBI chargesheet against its founding president Lalu Prasad and Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav.

Jha claimed that officials in the central investigating agency were acting “under pressure", while conceding that it was “height of political vendetta".

“I will not call it a chargesheet by the CBI. It is a BJP chargesheet prepared at the instance of the top two leaders," alleged Jha, in an oblique reference to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

In the land-for-jobs scam pertaining to Prasad’s tenure as railway minister, the CBI has submitted a chargesheet against him, his wife Rabri Devi and his son Tejashwi.

Advertisement
top videos
  • Kushal Tandon & Shivangi Joshi On Their New Show 'Barsaatein' & Working With Ekta Kapoor | EXCLUSIVE
  • Ameesha Patel Invites Internet's Ire With Her Latest Homophobic Statements; Time For Her To Shut Up?
  • Kiara Advani Follows A Healthy Lifestyle To Achieve Fitness | Watch To LEARN How She Does It
  • Manoj Muntashir's Apology For Adipurush Dialogues | Neetu Kapoor's Birthday | Tom Cruise's Hindi
  • Deepika Skips Birthday Post For Ranveer | Bhumi Spotted With Beau | Bollywood Celebs Join Threads

    • Jha, who is also a Rajya Sabha MP, alleged that the BJP wanted to take revenge on the ruling “Mahagathbandhan" in Bihar.

    “The BJP has been unable to recover from the sudden loss of power in Bihar last year. It cannot take on us electorally. So it is trying underhand tactics. I have friends in the CBI who admit that it is the height of political vendetta. But they are helpless in the face of pressure from above", claimed Jha.

    (This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - PTI)

    Follow us on

    first published: July 04, 2023, 19:38 IST
    last updated: July 05, 2023, 00:05 IST
    Read More
    Install
    App