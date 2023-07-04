RJD Blames 'Top Two Leaders of BJP' for CBI Chargesheet on Lalu, Son

RJD national spokesman Manoj Jha has blamed “BJP’s top two leaders" for the fresh CBI chargesheet against its founding president Lalu Prasad and Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav.

Jha claimed that officials in the central investigating agency were acting “under pressure", while conceding that it was “height of political vendetta".

“I will not call it a chargesheet by the CBI. It is a BJP chargesheet prepared at the instance of the top two leaders," alleged Jha, in an oblique reference to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

In the land-for-jobs scam pertaining to Prasad’s tenure as railway minister, the CBI has submitted a chargesheet against him, his wife Rabri Devi and his son Tejashwi.