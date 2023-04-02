In a fresh round of attack against Congress, the Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) on Sunday released the first episode of a mini series titled ‘Congress Files’. In an attempt to show the grand old party’s alleged record of corruption and scams in the country, BJP released the video on its official Twitter handle, urging people to watch it.

“Congress has looted Rs 48,20,69,00,00,000 from the public in 70 years of its rule. That money could have been utilised for so many useful areas of security and development," the narrator said in the episode. “At least 24 INS Vikrant, 300 Rafale jets, and 1000 Mangal Missions could have been made or purchased using the amount looted by Congress. But the country had to bear the cost of Congress’ corruption, and it lagged behind in the race of progress," the video message added.

The grand old party’s 10-year tenure in power from 2004 to 2014, was termed its tenure as a “Lost Decade". BJP said in the video, “Keeping the whole 70 years aside, if we only look at the last tenure of 2004-14, it was a ‘Lost Decade’. The government was led by Manmohan Singh, who turned a blind eye to all the corruption that kept on happening under his rule."

The video claimed that during Congress’s rule, newspapers filled with the events of corruption, looking at which the heads of every Indian hung in shame. “The Coal scam of Rs 1.86 lakh crore, 2G Spectrum scam of Rs 1.76 lakh crore, MNREGA scam of Rs 10 lakh crore, Commonwealth scam of Rs 70,000 crore, a bribe of Rs 362 crores in the helicopter deal with Italy, 12 crores bribe for the Chairman of Railway Board," it further added.

At the end of the video message, BJP stated, “This is only the jhanki (trailer) of Congress’ corruption, the movie is still not over."

Given how the video message was titled ‘episode 1’, there are more parts of this series expected by BJP. Earlier Congress had also attacked BJP over the Adani issue, and released multiple sets of questions under the campaign of ‘Hum Adani Ke Hain Kaun’.

