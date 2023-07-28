Trends :Mann Ki BaatParliament Monsoon SessionBJP RejigINDIA AllianceAtishi
RS Chairman Dhankhar's All-party Meeting Fails to Break Parliament Logjam

Representatives of various parties, including Leader of the House Piyush Goyal, Congress deputy leader in the House Pramod Tiwari and chief whip Jairam Ramesh, besides leaders of the BJD, NCP and other parties were present during the meeting

July 28, 2023

New Delhi

The Rajya Sabha has been witnessing repeated disruptions ever since it met for the Monsoon session on July 20. (File Photo/PTI)

Vice President and Rajya Sabha chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar on Friday reached out to various parties to break the deadlock in Parliament.

The Rajya Sabha has been witnessing repeated disruptions ever since it met for the Monsoon session on July 20. The House has not been functioning normally amid an uproar caused by opposition members seeking a statement from Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the Manipur violence and a discussion under Rule 267.

“Chairman Rajya Sabha, Shri Jagdeep Dhankhar convened an all-party meeting in his chamber today in an attempt to break the deadlock in the Upper House," the Vice President’s office said and shared pictures of the interaction.

    However, no solution to end the stalemate in the House could be reached, sources said.

    (This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - PTI)

    July 28, 2023
    last updated: July 28, 2023, 23:28 IST
