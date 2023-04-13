RSS Leader Ram Madhav Files Defamation Case Against Ex-J&K Guv Satya Pal Malik Over Bribery Allegation

Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) leader Ram Madhav on Thursday sent a defamation notice to former Jammu and Kashmir governor Satya Pal Malik for “deliberately and maliciously conspiring to defame" him. This came after Malik, during an interview, alleged that Madhav tried to bribe him with Rs 300 crore.

In his legal notice to Malik, Madhav said, “Malik made untrue and defamatory statements to stay relevant in political circle."

“You the addressee are well known in the political circles, however, lately owing your fading popularity and relevance, and to stay relevant in the social life of this country, for the sake of gathering public attention through sensationalism you have made certain untrue, defamatory, and incriminating statements on the said YouTube channel in an interview on 08.04.2023 in conspiracy with the interviewer of the ‘DB Dialogue’," the notice reads.

On Tuesday, the Congress asked why the CBI or ED is not knocking at the doors of Madhav after Malik alleged that he was involved in corruption, a charge strongly rejected by the former BJP general secretary.

Addressing a press conference in Delhi, Congress spokesperson Pawan Khera had said in October 2021, Malik had claimed that a senior RSS functionary had offered him a bribe of Rs 300 crore to clear two files when he was the J&K governor. He claimed that in an interview to a YouTube channel on Monday, Malik named the RSS functionary as Madhav.

Asked about it, Madhav told the news agency PTI that these are “totally false allegations". “The CBI has already thoroughly investigated the matter. I will be filing defamation charges against the peddlers of these false allegations very soon," the RSS leader had said.

Malik was the governor of Jammu and Kashmir between August 2018 and October 2019, and in October 2021 he was the governor of Meghalaya.

“Why is the CBI or ED not knocking at Ram Madhav’s doors, given that a former governor has exposed him," Khera asked.

(with inputs from PTI)

