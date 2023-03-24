Ruckus in Maharashtra Assembly as BJP-Sena, Oppn Spar over Rahul Gandhi, PM Modi, Savarkar; House Adjourned Thrice

Ruckus ensued in the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly on Friday after Congress members demanded the suspension of BJP and Shinde-led Shiv Sena members for hitting a poster of Rahul Gandhi with footwear over his alleged remarks against Hindutva ideologue V D Savarkar.

Members of the BJP and Chief Minister Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena on Thursday hit a poster of Rahul Gandhi with slippers in the Maharashtra Legislature complex over his alleged statements against Savarkar.

The House was adjourned three times as pandemonium prevailed due to sloganeering by Congress legislators and the treasury benches.

As soon as the proceedings of the House began for the day, Nana Patole (Congress) demanded that treasury bench members who hit Gandhi’s posters with footwear be suspended from the House.

Responding to the demand, Speaker Rahul Narvekar said he has sought a report of the developments in the legislature complex and will get the video footage.

“Let me examine the footage and then I will give my ruling. I will not go against the principles of natural justice," he said.

Enraged, the opposition members rushed to the Well of the House and shouted slogans in support of Rahul Gandhi.

Culture Minister Sudhir Mungantiwar objected to some references to Prime Minister Narendra Modi by members protesting in the well. Narvekar said what they have said will not go on record.

The ruling members said they will not tolerate anything against PM Modi. Chief Minister Eknath Shinde addressed the House and said that an insult against Savarkar would not be tolerated.

Senior Congress leader Balasaheb Thorat meanwhile said that action should be taken against the insult of a national leader, referring to Gandhi.

Both sides indulged in sloganeering in support of and against PM Modi and Rahul Gandhi.

Due to the din, the House was first adjourned for 20 minutes. Later, presiding officer Sanjay Shirsat adjourned it twice – first for 15 minutes and then for 20 minutes.

(With PTI inputs)

