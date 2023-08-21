Jaishankar, 8 Other Newly Elected Members of Rajya Sabha to Take Oath Today

Nine newly elected or re-elected Rajya Sabha members including Bharatiya Janata Party’s S Jaishankar, and Trinamool Congress leader Derek O’Brien took oath in the Rajya Sabha Chamber of Parliament House at 11 am on August 21.

The members of the BJP included Nagendra Ray, Kesridevsinh Digvijaysinh Jhala, Babubhai Jesangbhai Desai and S Jaishankar.

The Trinamool Congress Members included Dola Sen, Sukhendu Shekhar Ray, Prakash Chik Baraik, Samirul Islam, and Derek O’Brien.

TMC MP Derek O’Brien in a X post, said that of the five that took oath today, two were debutants — Prakash Chik Baraik and Samirul Islam. He added that the MPs have taken oath serve the people of Bengal and “speak up for the people of INDIA".

Earlier in July, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar filed his nomination papers for the upcoming Rajya Sabha polls in Gujarat’s Gandhinagar.

Earlier, the schedule for election across 10 Rajya Sabha seats had been announced by the Election Commission of India (ECI). The election for these seats in Goa, Gujarat and West Bengal was scheduled for July 24. The counting of the votes also took place on the same date.

Jaishankar was elected as a Rajya Sabha member from Gujarat in 2019 when he became a part of the Union Cabinet.

Recently, during the parliament monsoon session, TMC leader Derek O’Brien was almost suspended from the Upper House. Chairman Jagdeep Dhankar announced his suspension for the rest of the session and then let him back in the house in about 35 minutes.