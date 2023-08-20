Sachin Pilot, Shashi Tharoor Find Place in Congress's Top Panel Reshuffle | Full List

In the new Congress Working Committee (CWC) list reconstituted by party president Mallikarjun Kharge, party leaders Sachin Pilot, Shashi Tharoor, former Punjab CM Charanjit Singh Channi, Anand Sharma are among the new members.
The CWC member list further includes party chief Kharge, senior leader Sonia Gandhi, Dr Manmohan Singh, AK Antony, Digvijay Singh, Ambika Soni and Rahul Gandhi among others.
While the panel includes 39 general members, it has 32 permanent invitees, including some in-charges of state and 13 special invitees. The list also includes presidents of the Youth Congress, the National Students’ Union of India, the Mahila Congress and the Seva Dal as ex-officio members.
Full list of CWC Members
1. Mallikarjun Kharge
2. Sonia Gandhi
3. Dr Manmohan Singh
4. Rahul Gandhi
5. Adhir Ranjan Choudhary
6. A K Antony
7. Ambika Soni
8. Meira Kumar
9. Digvijay Singh
10. Thiru P Chidambaram
11. Tariq Anwar
12. Lal Thanhawala
13. Mukul Wasnik
14. Anand Sharma
15. Ashokrao Chavan
16. Ajay Maken
17. Charanjit Singh Channi
18. Priyanka Gandhi Vadra
19. Kumari Selja
20. Gaikhangam
21. N Raghuveera Reddy
22. Shashi Tharoor
23. Tamradhwaj Sahu
24. Abhishek Manu Singhvi
25. Salman Khurshid
26. Jairam Ramesh
27. Jitendra Singh
28. Randeep Singh Surjewala
29. Sachin Pilot
30. Deepak Babaria
Veerappa Moily and Manish Tewari have also made it to the permanent invitees list.
After the list was released, Shashi Tharoor and Pawan Khera took to the social media site X (formerly Twitter) to express gratitude for being a part of the top panel.
Congress Working Committee (CWC), the highest decision-making body of the party was released on Sunday, almost 10 months after the party leader Mallikarjun Kharge assumed office as the new president.