Sachin Pilot, Shashi Tharoor Find Place in Congress's Top Panel Reshuffle | Full List

In the new Congress Working Committee (CWC) list reconstituted by party president Mallikarjun Kharge, party leaders Sachin Pilot, Shashi Tharoor, former Punjab CM Charanjit Singh Channi, Anand Sharma are among the new members.

The CWC member list further includes party chief Kharge, senior leader Sonia Gandhi, Dr Manmohan Singh, AK Antony, Digvijay Singh, Ambika Soni and Rahul Gandhi among others.

While the panel includes 39 general members, it has 32 permanent invitees, including some in-charges of state and 13 special invitees. The list also includes presidents of the Youth Congress, the National Students’ Union of India, the Mahila Congress and the Seva Dal as ex-officio members.

Advertisement

Full list of CWC Members

1. Mallikarjun Kharge

2. Sonia Gandhi

3. Dr Manmohan Singh

4. Rahul Gandhi

5. Adhir Ranjan Choudhary

6. A K Antony

7. Ambika Soni

8. Meira Kumar

9. Digvijay Singh

10. Thiru P Chidambaram

11. Tariq Anwar

12. Lal Thanhawala

13. Mukul Wasnik

14. Anand Sharma

15. Ashokrao Chavan

16. Ajay Maken

17. Charanjit Singh Channi

18. Priyanka Gandhi Vadra

19. Kumari Selja

20. Gaikhangam

21. N Raghuveera Reddy

22. Shashi Tharoor

23. Tamradhwaj Sahu

24. Abhishek Manu Singhvi

25. Salman Khurshid

26. Jairam Ramesh

27. Jitendra Singh

28. Randeep Singh Surjewala

29. Sachin Pilot

30. Deepak Babaria

Veerappa Moily and Manish Tewari have also made it to the permanent invitees list.

Advertisement

After the list was released, Shashi Tharoor and Pawan Khera took to the social media site X (formerly Twitter) to express gratitude for being a part of the top panel.