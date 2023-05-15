'If I Get Any Position or Not...': Rajasthan Congress Leader Sachin Pilot's Vow in Fight Against Corruption

Congress leader Sachin Pilot’s ‘Jan Sangarsh Yatra’ demanding an investigation into corruption allegations against former chief minister, Vasundhara Raje Scindia ended today. While addressing a mega rally at Kamla Nehru Nagar along the Ajmer highway on the culmination of his five-day-long foot march, Pilot said he was ready to sacrifice whatever it took to end corruption in the state.

“I want to clarify one thing. Doesn’t matter whether I get any position or not, I will continue working for the people of Rajasthan. I am not scared of anyone," he said.

Pilot highlighted that Congress had opposed the 2013-2018 Vasundhara Raje government in Rajasthan. “Gehlot ji Also took part in every protest and meeting and opposed the corruption during the Raje regime," he said, adding that when Congress came to power, “we promised to take action against corruption."

“However, it has been 4.5 years since Congress formed the government but we haven’t taken any action," Pilot added. He further said that no one is above the law and a corrupt person, big or small, must be nabbed to curb corruption.

Pilot further said that his ‘Jan Sangarsh Yatra’ was not against anyone but corruption. “I am going to stop corruption for the future of the youth."

The Congress leader announced that if his demands are not met, he will launch a state-wide ‘Andolan’ by the end of the month. Pilot further said people should look inside their own sleeves before blaming others for cheating the party.

Speaking to ANI before the rally, the Congress leader stressed that he is not working against anyone but corruption. “I am not working against anyone. I am against corruption. I didn’t abuse anyone. I have never made any allegations against anyone," he said.

Pilot further highlighted that Congress and Ashok Gehlot had made a promise to the state that action will be taken against the corrupt. “State government must take action against corruption, we still have 6 months of time," he said.

Pilot began the 125-km-long ‘Jan Sangarsh Yatra’ from Ajmer to Jaipur on Thursday to raise the issue of corruption during the previous Vasundhara Raje government challenging CM Ashok Gehlot and the party’s top brass as Congress high command had already made it clear that it disapproves of this foot march and the timing was wrong. The yatra has mounted pressure on the party leadership as it hopes to retain power in Rajasthan ahead of the Assembly elections in the state at the end of the year.

Pilot’s foot march came days after Gehlot accused the MLAs involved in the 2020 revolt of taking money from the BJP. Pilot and 18 other Congress MLAs had then sought a leadership change in the state. Afterwards, he was sacked as the Congress state unit president and the Rajasthan deputy chief minister.

Ashok Gehlot has also taken potshots at Pilot’s yatra calling the corruption allegations against Raje baseless and that this yatra would do nothing but hurt the interests of the party.

Quoting sources, a News18 report said the Congress’ top leadership is likely to resolve this issue after the chief minister of Karnataka is announced. Some party leaders like Rajasthan in-charge Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa feel that disciplinary action should be taken against Pilot, while other senior leaders like, Kamal Nath have cautioned that this could backfire in an election year.

Rajasthan is set to go to polls at the end of 2023.