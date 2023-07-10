Trends :West Bengal Panchayat ElectionMaharashtra PoliticsNews18 Mega UCC PollAmit ShahBengal Rural Polls
Satyendar Jain's Interim Bail Extended Till July 24

Former Delhi minister Satyendar Jain was granted interim bail on Monday until July 24 on medical grounds, senior advocate Abhishek Singhvi submitted that three hospitals have recommended surgery for Jain.

Published By: Niranjana VB

PTI

Last Updated: July 10, 2023, 13:38 IST

New Delhi, India

The ED had arrested Jain on May 30 last year on the charge of laundering money through four companies allegedly linked to him. (Image- Shutterstock)
The Supreme Court on Monday extended till July 24 the interim bail granted to former Delhi minister Satyendar Jain on medical grounds in a money laundering case being probed by the Enforcement Directorate.

A bench of justices A S Bopanna and M M Sundresh directed senior advocate Abhishek Singhvi, appearing for Jain, to submit the medical reports to Additional Solicitor General S V Raju.

During the brief hearing, Singhvi submitted that three hospitals have recommended surgery for Jain.

The top court on May 26 had granted interim bail to Jain for six weeks on medical grounds, saying a citizen has a right to receive treatment of his choice in a private hospital at his own expense.

The ED had arrested Jain on May 30 last year on the charge of laundering money through four companies allegedly linked to him.

    • The agency had arrested Jain in the aftermath of a CBI FIR registered against him in 2017 under the Prevention of Corruption Act.

    He was granted regular bail by the trial court on September 6, 2019 in the case registered by the CBI.

    first published: July 10, 2023, 13:38 IST
    last updated: July 10, 2023, 13:38 IST
