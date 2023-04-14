Savarkar Justified Rape as A Political Weapon, Says Maharashtra Youth Congress Leader

Shivani Wadettiwar, daughter of former Maharashtra minister Vijay Wadettiwar, is at the centre of a controversy due to her latest statement about VD Savarkar. Shivani, who is also general secretary of Maharashtra Youth Congress, posted a video clip of her speech on her Twitter handle in which she claimed that Savarkar was of the opinion that rape should be used as a political weapon against opponents.

When a few weeks ago Congress leader Rahul Gandhi made some critical comments about Savarkar, ally Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) had asked him to take lessons of sacrifice from the freedom fighter “who devoted his entire life to the country". Nationalist Congress Party chief Sharad Pawar also gave political advice to Rahul Gandhi and the Congress to not make any further statements about Savarkar. The Congress appeared to agree. But now this statement just two days before the grand Vajramuth rally of Maha Vikas Aghadi, which will happen on April 16 in Nagpur, has created a controversy, and there is a fear that the momentum, which this public meeting was expected to receive, may get diverted.

Advertisement

What was the statement?

Shivani Wadettiwar, who claims to carry forward the legacy of Phule-Shahu-Ambedkar’s ideas, made this statement at a gathering. Speaking against the Savarkar Gaurav Yatra organised by the Shiv Sena and BJP, she claimed that Savarkar advised rape to be used as a political weapon against opponents.

Shivani said that the ruling Shiv Sena-BJP alliance will never take out a Phule-Shahu-Ambedkar Gaurav Yatra. “They will take out Savarkar’s Gaurav Yatra only. But how can a woman, sister like me feel safe? Because Savarkar had ordered to use rape as a political weapon against opponents," she said.

What will be Shiv Sena (UBT)’s reaction?

Advertisement

Uddhav Thackeray had announced in his recent Malegaon rally that he would not tolerate defamation of VD Savarkar. However, Savarkar continues to be insulted by Congress leaders who are constituents in the Maha Vikas Aghadi. Observers say it will be interesting to see what stand Thackeray adopts now.

When News18 tried to get reactions from Congress leaders on the matter, many refused to speak on the record. But, according to some senior leaders, including a former minister, who reacted on the condition of anonymity, it’s a sign of “how immature the Youth Congress leader is". The state chief of the party will take a decision on this issue, they added.

Read all the Latest Politics News here