Scuffle Erupts Between Oppn MLAs, Security Staff in Kerala Assembly Over Protest Outside Speaker's Office

A tense situation prevailed for a while in the Kerala Assembly complex on Wednesday as a section of the Congress-led United Democratic Front (UDF) MLAs took out a march to the office of Speaker AN Shamseer and staged a protest accusing him of being biased in the House.

As the Opposition MLAs staged a sit-in outside the Speaker’s office, the Watch and Ward staff (also known as house marshals) lifted them and tried to remove them from the premises. The MLAs lay on the ground and refused to leave the building.

Advertisement

Speaking to reporters, Leader of Opposition in the Assembly VD Satheesan said four MLAs — Rema, AKM Ashraf, TV Ibrahim, and Saneesh Kumar — have sustained injuries during the scuffle with security guards.

“The CM is not ready to answer any questions. Therefore, we boycotted the Assembly and were holding a protest outside the office of the Speaker but our MLAs including women were attacked by ruling party MLAs and staff of ministers…They (CPIM) appointed a 10-member team to disrupt my speech in the Kerala Assembly session. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan is imitating PM. What is happening in the Parliament, the same is happening in Kerala Assembly," Satheesan was quoted as saying by the news agency ANI.

Soon after their notice for adjournment motion on women’s security was denied a nod in the House, the Opposition staged a walkout and marched to Shamseer’s office raising slogans and holding a banner in their hands saying “Speaker should show justice".

During heated arguments between the legislators and the security staff, Chalakudy MLA TJ Saneesh Kumar Joseph complained of some uneasiness and was shifted soon to the medical room. Later, he was shifted to an ICU of a general hospital.

Advertisement

The Congress-led UDF has accused security staff, some ruling MLAs and the personnel staff of some ministers for assaulting them.

Senior legislator and former home minister Thiruvanchoor Radhakrishnan was pushed, and MLA KK Rema’s hand was twisted and dragged on the floor by four-five women marshals, they alleged.

(with inputs from PTI)

Read all the Latest Politics News here