Security Breach At PM’s Mysuru Roadshow; Mobile Phone Thrown at Modi’s Convoy, Police Claims No Ill Intention

A mobile phone was thrown towards Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his roadshow in Mysuru in poll-bound Karnataka on Sunday.

However, the police said a woman BJP worker threw the phone out of “excitement" and she had no “ill-intention".

The phone landing on the bonnet of the specially designed vehicle after it was flung at the vehicle did not go unnoticed by the Prime Minister who indicated about the object to the Special Protection Group (SPG) sleuths who were accompanying him.

“The Prime Minister was under the protection of the SPG. The lady (whose phone fell on PM’s vehicle) was a BJP worker. The SPG people returned it to her later," Additional Director General of Police (Law and Order), Alok Kumar told PTI.

Advertisement

“In the excitement (of the event), it was thrown and she had no (ill) intention but we are trying to trace the lady because the phone was handed over to her by the SPG sleuths," he added.

The incident happened when Modi, flanked by Mysuru-Kodagu MP Pratap Simha and former ministers K S Eshwarappa and S A Ramadas, was waving at people who gathered in large numbers on both sides of the roads.

With the mega roadshow, PM Modi concluded his whirlwind two-day campaign tour of Karnataka during which he addressed six public rallies.

Modi flew into the heritage city from Beluru in Hassan district this evening after addressing his third public meeting of the day in the state and mounted on a specially designed vehicle.

Advertisement

Addressing a rally in Belur, PM Modi attacked the Congress over “infighting" in the party, saying that it has become its characteristic feature wherever it is in power.

The prime minister also targeted JD(S), dubbing it a ‘B-team’ of the Congress.

“This time, Karnataka has decided to end the decades of ‘jod-thod’ (coalition) politics. Congress and JD(S) both are signs of instability. In whichever states Congress governments are remaining, its identity there is because of rivalry between its leaders. You (people) are too seeing what is happening in Rajasthan and Chattisgarh," Modi said.

Advertisement

Sharpening his attack on the grand old party, the prime minister said its leaders’ main objective is to serve a family sitting in Delhi, while JD(S) is completely a “private limited party of a family".

(With PTI inputs)

Read all the Latest Politics News here