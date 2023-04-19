Seeking Relevance, Relief? Making Sense of Mukul Roy’s Sudden 'Delhi Darshan' And BJP Affinity

Mukul Roy’s sudden Delhi visit and eagerness to rejoin the Bharatiya Janata Party has raised a slew of questions. Different political analysts have diverse views on the unfolding situation.

Here’s what has happened. On Monday, BJP’s Suvendu Adhikari tweeted purported letters of several Trinamool Congress leaders linked to the teachers’ recruitment scam. The name of Mukul Roy’s son Subhranshu was also there.

The same night, when Mukul Roy boarded a flight for Delhi, his son came to the airport and requested that the plane be stopped. He stated there his father wasn’t mentally stable and some people were taking him to Delhi. Subhranshu’s statement created ripples in the political and administrative circles.

Also, a missing complaint regarding Mukul Roy was lodged at Kolkata’s NSCBI Airport police station by Subhranshu on Monday night.

Asked about this, Subhranshu said, “I know he has gone to Delhi but I do not know where in Delhi he has gone. My father is not well. His phone is also switched off."

Mukul Roy on Wednesday in Delhi said that he has resigned from the TMC and if the BJP entrusts him with any responsibility, he will take it.

While addressing a press conference, he said, “There is no question of resigning from TMC. I am not even a part of it. I have already resigned from TMC…Previously I was in BJP and again I will be in the same party. If BJP entrusts me with responsibilities, I will duly take them."

However, Suvendu Adhikari said that West Bengal BJP is not interested in bringing in rejected leaders from the other parties.

“We are not interested in these types of people. We are interested in strengthening the booths. West Bengal BJP is now very independent. We don’t need to bring any leaders. We are not allowing this type of rejected people," he said.

TMC chairperson and chief minister Mamata Banerjee too reacted on the issue.

“Who will go to Delhi, Punjab, that’s their issue. He was in the BJP. His son has filed a missing diary. The administration will be working on that."

Sources say that when Mukul Roy returned to the TMC after the BJP’s defeat in the 2021 West Bengal polls, he thought he would get back his old place. However, that did not happen and his health too started deteriorating. Also, Suvendu went to court, demanding that Roy be stripped of his position as an MLA.

Then, Mukul Roy started giving out “irrelevant statements", which indicated that his mental state was not well. Sources say he may have gone to Delhi to restore his ties with the BJP and regain his relevance. It may also be an attempt to get relief from the corruption allegations against him and his son, they added.

In Delhi, Roy said, “I was not well, and therefore I was out of politics for some time. I am ready now and will do whatever work is assigned to me. I was always in the BJP and have not gone anywhere. There is no pressure on me."

