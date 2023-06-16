Senthil Balaji Arrested, Tamil Nadu Governor Returns Govt Proposal to Change Portfolios, Seeks ED Details

In what can be termed as a fresh face-off in Tamil Nadu, Governor RN Ravi on Thursday returned the state government’s proposal to reallocate the portfolios held by Senthil Balaji who has been arrested by the Enforcement Directorate in connection with a job scam.

To make matters worse, the Raj Bhavan also allegedly leaked the letter sent to Chief Minister MK Stalin on May 31, soon after he had landed in Chennai from his visit to Japan and Singapore. As per the letter, the Governor wanted Stalin to drop Balaji due to his involvement in the scam when he was a minister in the AIADMK government led by J Jayalalithaa in 2015.

Soon after the Governor’s letter was leaked, the government fielded higher education minister K Ponmudy to lead its defence.

Advertisement

“The Governor has suppressed the June 1 reply of the chief minister explaining how a chief minister alone had the prerogative to appoint or remove a minister and that the Constitution of India does not bestow any power on the Governor to offer his recommendation," said Ponmudy.

He added: “Our chief minister had cited the example of present Union home minister Amit Shah, who continued to remain in the Gujarat state cabinet though several cases were registered against him. Stalin has taught a basic lesson to the Governor on who shall be and who should not be in the cabinet."

“The Governor is indulging in cheap politics by supressing the June 1 reply of the chief minister and selectively leaking his own letter," said Ponmudy.

On the Governor’s criticism that the Tamil Nadu government failed to mention the ED proceedings against Balaji, Ponmudy said the chief minister alone had the constitutional power to appoint or remove or reallocate portfolios of his ministers.