Home » Politics » Service Provided by Hindu Gurus in Southern States Much More Than by Missionaries: Mohan Bhagwat

Service Provided by Hindu Gurus in Southern States Much More Than by Missionaries: Mohan Bhagwat

Bhagwat said, "Service leads to the formation of a healthy society. If any section of the society is deprived, it has to be lifted for the betterment of the country"

Advertisement

Published By: Sanstuti Nath

PTI

Last Updated: April 07, 2023, 13:33 IST

Jaipur, India

RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat. (File photo/Reuters)
RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat. (File photo/Reuters)

Service provided by Hindu spiritual gurus in the four southern states is much more than that done by missionaries, RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat said on Friday.

Addressing a Rashtriya Seva Sangam event of the RSS, he said, “Service leads to the formation of a healthy society. If any section of the society is deprived, it has to be lifted for the betterment of the country."

“Generally, intellectuals of the country mention missionaries for their service. But, the service provided by Hindu spiritual gurus in four southern states is more than that done by missionaries,"

Read all the Latest Politics News here

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed)

Follow us on

About the Author

Sanstuti NathDrama Queen in her own world, Sanstuti Nath writes on Indian politics and covers...Read More

first published: April 07, 2023, 13:33 IST
last updated: April 07, 2023, 13:33 IST
Read More

TRENDING NEWS

MORE NEWS

Photogallery

+8PHOTOS

Kylie Jenner Sets Internet On Fire With Her Bold Photos In Bright Pink Bikini, Check Out The Diva's Sexy Pictures

+9PHOTOS

Aditi Rao Hydari, Siddharth, Ananya Panday, Aparshakti Khurana, Rajkummar Rao Among Stars At Jubilee Screening, See Pics