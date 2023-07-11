Sharad Pawar May Share Dias With PM Modi, Maha Dy CM Ajit Pawar Amid Ongoing NCP Power Tussle

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) president Sharad Pawar may share the stage at an event in Maharashtra next month with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Maharashtra Deputy CM Ajit Pawar.

The Prime Minister will be conferred with Lokmanya Tilak National Award in Pune on August 1 which is likely to be attended by Maharashtra Governor Ramesh Bais, Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, Deputy Chief Ministers Devendra Fadnavis and Ajit Pawar.

Sharad Pawar has been invited as a chief guest, organisers said on Monday.

Sharad Pawar and his nephew Ajit have been locked in a tussle to claim over the NCP after the latter rebelled against senior Pawar and joined the NDA government in Maharashtra. While Ajit took oath as deputy CM, eight other NCP MLAs were sworn in as cabinet ministers earlier this month.

PM Modi has been selected for the award, comprising a memento and citation, in recognition of his supreme leadership and for awakening the feeling of patriotism among citizens.

“The Tilak Smarak Mandir Trust (Hind Swaraj Sangh) will confer the Lokmanya Tilak National Award upon Prime Minister Narendra Modi on August 1, the 103rd death anniversary of Lokmanya Tilak," Trust president Deepak Tilak said in a release.

It said India climbed the ladder of progress under the supreme leadership of the prime minister under the concept of Aatmanirbhar Bharat.

“PM Modi awakened the feeling of patriotism among citizens and put India on the global map. Considering his perseverance and efforts, and highlighting his work, the trustees of the Tilak Smarak Mandir Trust have unanimously selected him for this award," the release said.

During an interaction with the Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) booth workers in Bhopal on June 27, Modi said there are allegations of scams of nearly Rs 70,000 crore against NCP, including the Maharashtra Cooperative Bank scam, irrigation scam and illegal mining scam.

After Ajit Pawar’s revolt, Sharad Pawar reminded PM Modi of his recent remarks about the “corruption" of NCP leaders and asked him to act against those who are guilty.

“It seems the Prime Minister has exonerated the NCP and all those against whom he had levelled allegations. I am happy today that he gave cabinet berths to some colleagues from NCP. It shows the allegations against corruption were not factual. I am thankful to the PM for this," Sharad Pawar had said.