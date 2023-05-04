Pawar-Appointed Panel to Pick NCP Chief Tomorrow; Sources Say Supriya Sule to Take Baton From Father

A committee appointed by Sharad Pawar to choose the next Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) president will meet on Friday at the party office in Mumbai.

NCP sources told CNN-News18, the committee will take a decision about the new national president. They added that Supriya Sule is likely to become the President if Sharad Pawar insists on his resignation.

Praful Patel and Jayant Patil have announced that they have no desire to become the NCP’s national president.

Sharad Pawar’s announcement on Tuesday to step down as the chief of NCP, the party he founded and helmed since 1999. The move left many shocked, with workers and functionaries urging the veteran leader to withdraw his decision.

A series of resignations have followed Sharad Pawar’s decision to step down as NCP president. State general secretary of NCP, party leader Jitendra Awhad and all the office bearers of Thane unit of the party tendered their resignations.

After Sharad Pawar dropped the resignation bombshell, his nephew and party leader Ajit Pawar said that the veteran politician has agreed to “rethink" his decision.

Speaking exclusively to News18, senior NCP leader and former cabinet minister Chhagan Bhujbal said that Pawar’s daughter Supriya Sule should be made the National President and Maharashtra politics should be handled by her cousin and Opposition leader Ajit Pawar.

“There is already a division of work in the party. Sule, who is a Member of Parliament, has good connect with other parties and leaders at the national level. Ajit Pawar is handling state politics. In my view, Sule should be made the National President and Ajit Pawar should be given the state affairs," said Bhujbal.

Bhujbal is one of the members of the committee that has been appointed by Pawar to look after the political affairs of the party and pick the next National President. He is the first leader to openly endorse Sule’s name for the post.

“On Tuesday, when Pawar announced his decision, I was in the hall. I suggested that he should remain the National President and appoint Sule as the Working President of the party. He heard me but didn’t respond. It’s very difficult to convince him because he thinks a lot before taking any decision," said Bhujbal.

Bhujbal added: “A big challenge in front of our committee is to convince him to rethink the decision. If he doesn’t agree, we may have to choose one leader for the post of the National President. Our other leaders from different states have started coming to the city. Once all members are in the city, we will hold the first meeting of the committee."

