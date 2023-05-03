Sharad Pawar Resigns: NCP's Jitendra Awhad, Entire Thane Unit Quit; Big Role Proposed for Supriya Sule

Sharad Pawar News: Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) president Sharad Pawar’s announcement on Tuesday to step down as chief of the party he founded and helmed since 1999 left many shocked, with workers and functionaries urging the veteran leader to withdraw his decision.

A series of resignations have followed Sharad Pawar’s decision to step down as NCP president. State general secretary of NCP, party leader Jitendra Awhad and all the office bearers of Thane unit of the party tendered their resignations.

On Tuesday, after Sharad Pawar dropped the resignation bombshell, his nephew and party leader Ajit Pawar said that the veteran politician has agreed to “rethink" his decision.

Latest Updates in Row Over Sharad Pawar’s Resignation:

-State General Secretary of NCP Resigns

The state general secretary of NCP has resigned over Sharad Pawar’s decision to step down as party president.

NCP’s Jitendra Awhad, All Officer Bearers of Thane Unit Resign After Pawar’s Announcement

NCP leader Jitendra Awhad said he and all office bearers of Thane party unit have resigned after Sharad Pawar’s announcement to step down as party president.

“I have resigned from my post of National General Secretary and I have sent my resignation to NCP chief Sharad Pawar. All office bearers of Thane NCP have also resigned after Pawar Saheb’s announcement [to resign from the post of party chief]," NCP leader Jitendra Awhad said.

“He didn’t take us into confidence. He has taken his decision. He has taught us that decisions should be taken democratically. That decision should be taken after consulting everyone. I only know that he shouldn’t take this decision," he said.

-Supriya Sule to Be At Forefront?

News18 has learnt that the following proposals are being put forth by the party over NCP president post:

-Sharad Pawar should continue as president. A working president should be appointed.

-Division of responsibilities. Supriya Sule to handle national responsibilities. Ajit Pawar to handle state responsibilities.

-Speculation Rife Over Rohit Pawar, Sharad Pawar’s Grandnephew

After Sharad Pawar’s surprise resignation announcement, speculation are rife that the veteran leader has been grooming Rohit Pawar, his grandnephew, as his successor.

Rohit Pawar is an MLA from the Karjat-Jamkhed constituency. Rohit Pawar is also present at the meeting that is taking place at YB Chavan Centre in Mumbai over NCP president post

-Meeting in Mumbai’s YB Chavan Centre Over Sharad Pawar’s Decision

The committee formed to decide on the post of NCP president will hold a meeting at YB Chavan Center in Mumbai shortly.

Sharad Pawar, Ajit Pawar, Supriya Sule, Praful Patel, Hasan Mushrif, Walse Patil, Hemant Takle, Aditi Tatkare are present at the venue.

-Sharad Pawar is Synonymous With NCP, Says Party Spokesperson

NCP spokesperson Umesh Patil said that Sharad Pawar is synonymous with NCP and vice versa, adding that “if people know us today, that’s because of Sharad Pawar"

“This is in fact a message to those who did not want to leave their position, which is why Sharad Pawar stepped down from his position," Patil said.

"This is in fact a message to those who did not want to leave their position, which is why Sharad Pawar stepped down from his position," Patil said.

-Sharad Pawar’s First Tweet After Announcing Resignation

Sharad Pawar has written on World Press Freedom Day in his first tweet after announcing resignation.

“Journalism is the fourth strong pillar of democracy. On World Press Freedom Day, let us resolve to preserve the freedom of expression of journalists to preserve journalistic values and fair journalism," Pawar’s tweet read.

-Sharad Pawar Gets Letter Written in ‘Blood’

-A party cadre has written a letter in red to Sharad Pawar from Pune. This letter is said to have been written in blood. In the letter, the party worker is requesting Sharad Pawar to not step down and change his decision.

-BJP Leader Predicts Bigger Change in Maharashtra Politics

After NCP president Sharad Pawar announced his decision to step down as the party chief in what is being seen as a dramatic move that could impact Maharashtra politics, BJP national vice-president Dilip Ghosh on Tuesday also predicted something on similar lines.

BJP national vice-president Dilip Ghosh said there is going to be a “bigger change" in Maharashtra politics.

Speaking to the news agency ANI, Dilip Ghosh said, “Since a lot of days, there has been some turmoil in Maharashtra politics. There have been some talks going on…This is a result of it."

“NCP’s survival is in jeopardy, Sharad Pawar is losing his power. There is going to be a bigger change in Maharashtra politics…": Dilip Ghosh added.

-NCP Committee Holds Late Night Meet, Refuses to Accept Pawar’s Resignation

Sources said after a meeting which lasted for three hours late last night, NCP committee members refused to accept Sharad Pawar’s resignation and urged him to continue as party president. To help Pawar, a suggestion has also been made to change party constitution and create a new working president or a post of that level, sources said.

Sharad Pawar on Tuesday announced he has decided to step down as chief of the party he founded and helmed since 1999. Pawar had also suggested the formation of a committee to decide “future course of action".

-Sharad Pawar Will Rethink His Decision to Quit…Needs 2-3 Days, Says Nephew Ajit

Hours after Sharad Pawar announced to step down as the NCP president, nephew and party leader Ajit Pawar said that the veteran politician has agreed to rethink his decision.

“…We told him [Sharad Pawar] that workers are quite upset. We also told him that party workers want him to remain the party president along with having a working president. He said he will rethink his decision and requires 2-3 days…" Ajit Pawar told reporters.

Ajit Pawar said that everyone was taken by surprise at the book launch where the NCP veteran announced his decision to step down as the party chief — a post he held for 24 years.

“We all had gathered for the book launch of saheb [Pawar]. No one thought that he will take such a decision. It was a shock for all," he told reporters at Y B Chavan Centre in Mumbai.

-Party Shocked After Pawar’s Resignation Bombshell

Sharad Pawar’s sudden decision of stepping down as NCP chief has left top party leaders shocked. While some said Pawar took the decision unilaterally and did not consult them, others tried to pacify party workers.

Top NCP leader, Ajit Pawar, while speaking to the media after Sharad Pawar’s announcement, said that NCP chief’s resignation as president doesn’t mean he is quitting politics. He added that NCP chief Pawar wanted to announce this decision on May 1 but he could not since there was a MVA rally. “We expected this day will come some day," said Ajit Pawar.

“In Congress party, Sonia ji is still leader but she doesn’t hold the post. We have to consider his age. All functions will happen under his leadership only," added Ajit Pawar.

Maharashtra Congress president Nana Patole also reacted to Pawar’s sudden reaction. “We thought Sharad Pawar will remain in public life till his last breath but we can’t tell why he resigned today. It will not impact Maha Vikas Aghadi [MVA]. We hope the new president of NCP will stay with MVA," said Patole.

-Sharad Pawar Announces Decision to Step Down as NCP President: ‘One Has to Stop Somewhere’

Nationalist Congress Party chief Sharad Pawar has announced that he is stepping down from his post. “I have decided to step down as president of NCP," Pawar made the announcement of his retirement during the release of his autobiography, “Lok Majhe Sangaayi - Political Autobiography".

While addressing party worker, Pawar said a committee has been formed to decide who will take reins of the party and steer it forward. Senior party leaders like Praful Patel, Sunil Tatkare, Ajit Pawar, Jayant Patil and a few other will be a part of the committee. Supriya Sule, however, has not been named Pawar.

“I know when to stop… I have set up a committee of senior NCP leaders who will decide on the next president," said Pawar, 82, flanked by his wife Pratibha.

However, the Rajya Sabha member with three more years to go, assured that he would remain active in public life through social-politics, as in the past over 55 years.

