Sharad Pawar vs Ajit Pawar: EC Seeks Responses from Both Factions by Aug 17 to Stake Claim for NCP

Amid the war between Sharad Pawar and Ajit Pawar for control over the Nationalist Congress Party, the Election Commission of India has asked both factions of the NCP to submit their responses by August 17 to stake a claim for the party, sources told CNN-News18.

A mail was sent to both factions (Ajit Pawar and Sharad Pawar) to give out their responses with regard to the proceedings before the EC under Section 15 of the Symbols Act.

Section 15 of the Symbols Act deals with the Power of Commission in relation to splinter groups or rival sections of a recognised political party.

Earlier this month, the NCP, founded by Sharad Pawar in 1999, witnessed a split with Ajit Pawar, claiming the support of over 40 MLAs and joining the Shiv Sena-BJP coalition government in Maharashtra. Nine NCP MLAs, including Ajit Pawar, were sworn in as ministers in the Maharashtra government at a surprise cabinet expansion on Sunday. Ajit Pawar, with senior party leaders Praful Patel, Chhagan Bhujbal, and Dilip Walse Patil by his side, asserted to be the real NCP.

Ajit Pawar Staking Claim to NCP Symbol: Sharad Pawar Group Says Will Reply to EC’s Letter

The Sharad Pawar-led NCP on Thursday said the Election Commission has sent a letter seeking their response to Maharashtra Deputy Chief Ajit Pawar’s faction staking claim to the party name and symbol, and they will reply accordingly.

However, NCP leader Praful Patel, from the Ajit Pawar faction, declined to comment on the matter.

The Ajit Pawar faction had also staked claim to the party symbol, informing the Election Commission (EC) that he was elected NCP chief through a resolution dated June 30, 2023 signed by an “overwhelming majority" of members of the party, both from the legislative and organisational wing.

The Sharad Pawar-led NCP faction’s national spokesperson Clyde Crasto on Thursday said the EC has sent a letter seeking their response on the Ajit Pawar’s faction staking claim to the party name and symbol.

“We will respond accordingly," Crasto said.