Sharad Pawar Will Rethink His Decision to Quit…Needs 2-3 Days, Says Nephew Ajit

Hours after Sharad Pawar announced to step down as the NCP president, nephew and party leader Ajit Pawar said that the veteran politician has agreed to rethink his decision.

“…We told him (Sharad Pawar) that workers are quite upset. We also told him that party workers want him to remain the party president along with having a working president. He said he will rethink his decision and requires 2-3 days…" Ajit Pawar told reporters.

Ajit Pawar said that everyone was taken by surprise at the book launch where the NCP veteran announced his decision to step down as the party chief — a post he held for 24 years.

“We all had gathered for the book launch of saheb (Pawar). No one thought that he will take such a decision. It was a shock for all," he told reporters at Y B Chavan Centre in Mumbai.

Earlier in the day, Pawar sprang a surprise by saying he was stepping down as the chief of the Nationalist Congress Party, the outfit he founded after breaking away from the Congress in 1999. He made the announcement of his retirement during the release of his autobiography, “Lok Majhe Sangaayi - Political Autobiography".

Quoting his uncle, Ajit Pawar told reporters that the NCP supremo said he would need 2-3 days to think about his decision to resign. “If all party workers go back, then only I will think over my decision. Those who had resigned from their posts, they should take back their decisions," Ajit said quoting Sharad Pawar.

Sharad Pawar’s announcement was met with protests by party workers and leaders who asked the octogenarian leader to rescind the decision. The decision also set the political circles abuzz as it came a year before the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

Ajit Pawar, while speaking to the media earlier, said that Pawar’s resignation doesn’t mean he was quitting politics. He added that Pawar wanted to announce this decision on May 1 but he could not since there was a MVA rally. “We expected this day will come someday," said Ajit. “In the Congress party, Sonia ji is still the leader, but she doesn’t hold the post. We have to consider his age. All functions will happen under his leadership only," he added.

Maharashtra Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis termed Pawar’s decision to quit an “internal matter" of the NCP, adding that the BJP is keeping an eye on the situation. “Pawar sahib’s decision is NCP’s internal matter. It is his personal decision. He is a senior leader and he has decided something. Brainstorming over several issues is going on within his party. So, it will not be right for us to react to this. We will keep an eye on the situation and react after a day or two," Fadnavis said.

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut called Pawar the “soul of Maharashtra politics" and likened his decision to the “resignation" of Sena founder Bal Thackeray. Taking to Twitter, Raut said, “Fed up by dirty Politics and allegations, Shivsena Supremo Balasaheb Thackeray too had resigned as the Shivsena Pramukh. History seems to have repeated itself… But owing to the love of Shivsainiks he had to withdraw his decision…Like Balasaheb, Pawar Saheb too is the soul of the State’s politics."

A four-time Maharashtra chief minister, who served as Union Defence and Agriculture minister, Pawar was instrumental in stitching together an unlikely coalition of the NCP, Congress and then ideologically opposite Shiv Sena to form the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government after the 2019 Maharashtra Assembly elections.

From student politics to becoming Maharashtra chief minister four times, and a decade-long stint as Union minister, Pawar has been a master at political moves.

One of his most remarkable moves was during the 2019 campaigning for the Maharashtra by-polls when Pawar gave a historic speech in Satara amid heavy rains. The NCP patriarch, who got completely drenched in the rain, continued his speech from the dais, refusing to take an umbrella saying that a leader must not cover himself when his party workers are fighting rain. This speech turned out to be the game changer in the by-elections as Pawar significantly ate into the vote share of BJP and Congress.

(With PTI inputs)

