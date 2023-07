Sharad Pawar Won't Sit at Home, Says NCP MLA Jitendra Awhad

Countering Ajit Pawar's swipe at his uncle Sharad Pawar over his advanced age, NCP MLA Jitendra Awhad on Wednesday said Pawar senior was not going to stop just because some people were asking him to do so.

Ajit Pawar, who has rebelled against his uncle, asked in his speech at his faction's meeting in the morning when would Sharad Pawar, who is 82 years old, "going to stop".

Awhad, who is among the MLAs in Sharad Pawar’s camp, said at a press conference that an able son always encourages his father to remain active.