Trends :Bengal Panchayat Polls Ajit PawarSena Vs SenaManoj MuntashirMaharashtra Politics
Home » Politics » Sharad Pawar Won't Sit at Home, Says NCP MLA Jitendra Awhad

Sharad Pawar Won't Sit at Home, Says NCP MLA Jitendra Awhad

Ajit Pawar, who has rebelled against his uncle, asked in his speech at his faction's meeting in the morning when would Sharad Pawar, who is 82 years old, "going to stop"

Advertisement

Published By: Arpita Raj

PTI

Last Updated: July 05, 2023, 21:53 IST

Mumbai, India

Nationalist Congress Party chief Sharad Pawar. (File photo/PTI)
Nationalist Congress Party chief Sharad Pawar. (File photo/PTI)

Countering Ajit Pawar's swipe at his uncle Sharad Pawar over his advanced age, NCP MLA Jitendra Awhad on Wednesday said Pawar senior was not going to stop just because some people were asking him to do so.

Ajit Pawar, who has rebelled against his uncle, asked in his speech at his faction's meeting in the morning when would Sharad Pawar, who is 82 years old, "going to stop".

Awhad, who is among the MLAs in Sharad Pawar’s camp, said at a press conference that an able son always encourages his father to remain active.

top videos
  • Kushal Tandon & Shivangi Joshi On Their New Show 'Barsaatein' & Working With Ekta Kapoor | EXCLUSIVE
  • Ameesha Patel Invites Internet's Ire With Her Latest Homophobic Statements; Time For Her To Shut Up?
  • Kiara Advani Follows A Healthy Lifestyle To Achieve Fitness | Watch To LEARN How She Does It
  • Manoj Muntashir's Apology For Adipurush Dialogues | Neetu Kapoor's Birthday | Tom Cruise's Hindi
  • Deepika Skips Birthday Post For Ranveer | Bhumi Spotted With Beau | Bollywood Celebs Join Threads

    • "But here you people are asking him to sit at home. All we want to say is, he will not sit at home," he said.

    "Whatever he (Ajit) has to say against me, I will not make any comment. But my objection is to his asking Pawar to retire," Awhad, a former Maharashtra minister, further said.

    (This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - PTI)

    Follow us on

    About the Author

    Arpita RajArpita Raj works at the 'Breaking News Desk' and covers general, national, and i...Read More

    first published: July 05, 2023, 21:53 IST
    last updated: July 05, 2023, 21:53 IST
    Read More
    Install
    App