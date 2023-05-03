Sharad Pawar's Shock Exit Puts Allies in Quandary Over Future of Pune 'Vajramuth' Rally & Coalition

Sharad Pawar’s shock announcement of resigning as the national president of the NCP has not only stunned his party workers but also his allies in Maharashtra.

Even as senior Pawar, his daughter Supriya Sule and nephew Ajit Pawar asked the cadre to not resign from their posts or organise strikes, there is now a question mark on the next ‘Vajramuth Rally’ of the Maha Vikas Aghadi in Pune. The NCP was responsible for all arrangements of the rally but after Pawar’s resignation, there is no clarity about the attendance of party leaders at the rally.

The MVA — a coalition of three parties with different ideologies — had come into existence due to the efforts of Sharad Pawar. However, the veteran leader’s decision to take a backseat from active politics has worried MVA leaders as Pawar was the mediator among the three parties.

Advertisement

The allies had taken responsibility of arrangements of two rallies each. While Congress was in-charge of Nagpur and Kolhapur rallies, Shiv Sena had taken responsibility of Chhatrapati Sambhaji Nagar and Mumbai. Pune and Nasik rallies were to be managed by NCP.

According to sources within the MVA, the Pune rally was planned in the coming two weeks but now it may be deferred or even cancelled.

Senior leaders of Congress, on condition of anonymity, said cancellation of the Pune rally would send a wrong message to the public as the momentum is with MVA.

“Due to the current scenario in the NCP after Pawar’s resignation, if they are unable to make the arrangements for the ‘Vajramuth’ rally, Congress can take over the responsibility. But NCP leaders must attend the Pune rally otherwise people will assume there is a split in MVA," said a senior Congress leader.

On Wednesday, several party leaders met Sharad Pawar at his residence and then later at the YB Chavan Centre.

Advertisement

According to sources, the first meeting of the committee which Sharad Pawar himself had constituted to decide the next national president of the party, will be on Thursday as state president and a few other leaders are not in Mumbai due to scheduled meetings in their constituencies. A day before, Praful Patel and Ajit Pawar had promised the protesting NCP party workers that the committee would try to convince Sharad Pawar to take his decision back.

Other NCP leaders who met Sharad Pawar at his residence told News18 that it seemed unlikely that Pawar would reverse his decision. Hence, the committee will have to come up with a name that can take the party ahead as national president.

Read all the Latest Politics News here