Sharad Pawar's Support to Adani Group Gets BJP's Backing, Cong Maintains 'Oppn Unity' | Details

After Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) supremo Sharad Pawar on Friday showed support to the Adani group over the ongoing row related to the US-based short-seller Hindenburg’s report, several reactions came in from BJP and opposition alike.

Pawar came out in support of the Adani Group and criticised the narrative around Hindenburg Research’s report on the conglomerate. In an interview to NDTV, he said, “There was a ruckus in Parliament for a few days during the budget session recently but this time an out-of-proportion importance was given to the (Adani) issue."

Congress Distances from Pawar’s Remarks, Says Opposition Unity Intact

Despite distancing itself from Sharad Pawar’s remarks, the Congress on Friday said its ally NCP may have its view but 19 like-minded Opposition parties are convinced that the charges against the conglomerate are real and very serious, a PTI report said.

Commenting on Pawar’s remarks on the Adani issue, Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh said the NCP may have its view but 19 like-minded Opposition parties are convinced that the “PM-linked Adani Group" issue is real and very serious.

“But all 20 like-minded Opposition parties including NCP are united and will be together in saving the Constitution & our democracy from the BJP’s assaults and in defeating the BJP’s divisive and destructive political, social and economic agenda," Ramesh said.

BJP Backs Pawar’s Remarks, Eknath Shinde Takes Swipe at Congress & Uddhav

On Saturday, Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde took a dig at Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Uddhav Thackeray and the Congress party by asking them to heed the words of Sharad Pawar on the Adani issue.

Speaking to the media after a property exhibition in Kalyan on Friday night, CM Shinde said, “The Congress started an agitation seeking explanation of Rs 20,000 crore in the Adani group. Even Uddhav Thackeray continuously spoke on this issue. Now Pawar has commented and those who are protesting should heed these comments."

Referring to Pawar’s remarks, BJP leader Amit Malviya on Friday in a tweet said, “Congress allies disown Rahul Gandhi’s demented ideas, one at a time… Earlier Uddhav faction had snapped on Savarkar."

Sharad Pawar Doubles Down on Adani Remark, Says SC Committee More Effective Than JPC

NCP supremo Sharad Pawar on Saturday said he is not completely opposed to a Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) probe into the charges against the Adani group, but a Supreme Court committee will be more useful and effective.

“I am not completely opposed to the JPC…there have been JPCs and I have been a chairman of some of the JPCs. The JPC will be constituted on the basis of majority (in Parliament). Instead of a JPC, I am of the opinion the Supreme Court committee is more useful and effective," a PTI report quoted Pawar as saying.

Talking to reporters, Pawar said if a JPC has 21 members, 15 will be from the ruling party and six from the opposition due to numerical strength in Parliament, which will create doubts on the panel.

