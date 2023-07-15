Trends :Maharashtra CabinetBengal Panchayat PollsOpposition Unity Delhi OrdinanceAjit Pawar
Sharad Pawar's Wife Admitted to Breach Candy Hospital, to Undergo Surgery: Party Functionary

The surgery will be conducted on Friday and it is related to her hand, the NCP functionary from the Sharad Pawar group said without elaborating further

July 15, 2023

Sharad Pawar with his wife and party leaders at the event in Mumbai on Tuesday where he announced his decision to step down as the NCP chief. (PTI)
Pratibha Pawar, wife of Nationalist Congress Party founder Sharad Pawar, was on Friday admitted to the Breach Candy Hospital in south Mumbai where she will undergo an operation, a party functionary said.

    Fondly known as ‘Kaki’ among NCP leaders, Pratibha Pawar is often viewed as the matriarch of the party but is never active in politics.

    (This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - PTI)

