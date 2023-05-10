Shiv Sena-BJP Can Prove Majority in Maha Assembly if Needed: State BJP Chief Ahead of SC Verdict

Ahead of the Supreme Court’s verdict on Shiv Sena-centric political crisis in Maharashtra, state BJP chief Chandrashekhar Bawankule on Wednesday claimed the ruling Shiv Sena-BJP alliance can prove majority if needed by securing 184 plus votes in the 288-member Assembly.

Speaking to reporters, Bawankule also cautioned that commenting on the SC ruling before it is pronounced, is akin to the contempt of court.

The apex court in March this year reserved its verdict on a batch of cross-petitions of Uddhav Thackeray and CM Eknath Shinde factions pertaining to last year’s political crisis in the state, including one seeking disqualification of 16 Shiv Sena MLAs (of Shinde’s party) who revolted against Thackeray’s leadership.

“Even the Opposition leader (Ajit Pawar) and Sharad Pawar know that there is no threat to the incumbent Eknath Shinde-BJP government. But if the need arises, we will prove majority by winning more than 184 votes in the state Assembly," Bawankule said while replying to a query on the possible SC verdict.

He said some people are speculating about the verdict, and if the top court takes cognisance, it can initiate strict action.

Bawankule was responding to comments attributed to some Opposition leaders wherein they reportedly said that CM Shinde would resign before the apex court’s ruling.

He said upcoming elections would be contested under the guidance of CM Shinde and Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis.

“The next government will also be formed by the Shiv Sena-BJP alliance. We will together win 48 Lok Sabha seats and also win the Assembly elections (due in the second half of 2024)," he claimed.

Bawankule informed that the state BJP has launched ‘Ghar Chalo Abhiyan’ to reach 1 crore houses.

“Under this campaign, we plan to reach 60,000 houses in each Assembly segment in Maharashtra and strengthen the booths. We will take welfare schemes launched by the Centre and state governments to the common man," he added.

Bawankule also spoke about organisational changes in the state BJP by May 15. District presidents and tehsil office-bearers will be appointed from May 20 to June 10, he added.