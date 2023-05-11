Shiv Sena Crisis : Shinde-Faction Hails SC Verdict; Thackeray Group Demands Resignation of Current Govt

In a huge relief to the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena-BJP government in Maharashtra, the Supreme Court on Thursday refused to restore the status quo in Maharashtra. While the Shinde-faction of Shiv Sena hailed the Supreme Court’s verdict, the Thackeray-led faction demanded the current government resign on moral grounds.

A bench led by Chief Justice of India (CJI) DY Chandrachud observed that had Thackeray not resigned, the court would have restored the status quo. “Status quo cannot be restored since Thackeray resigned," the bench pronounced.

Shinde Faction Hails SC Verdict

The Supreme Court’s verdict was wholeheartedly welcomed by the Shinde faction leaders of the Shiv Sena. Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde called it a ‘victory of truth’. “This is the victory of truth. In a democracy, the majority is important. Nobody is above the law. We formed the government within the framework of the law. It was a government of a majority. Supreme Court has ratified it today," Shinde said while addressing a news conference at Sahyadri, Mumbai.

Maharashtra Education Minister Deepak Kesarkar welcomed the Supreme Court’s verdict and said that the question of whether the Maharashtra government will be stable has been answered by the Supreme Court today. Follow LIVE

Shiv Sena leader Rahul Ramesh Shewale also hailed the Supreme Court’s verdict and said the state will now get a stable government. “This is a big relief to the Shinde government in Maharashtra. Now the State will get a stable government. We welcome Supreme Court’s decision," Shewale was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

Uddhav Faction Demands Shinde’s Resignation

After the Supreme Court pronounced its verdict, Uddhav Thackeray said if Eknath Shinde and Devendra Shinde have any morality left, they should resign. Further reacting to Supreme Court’s observation that had Uddhav Thackeray not resigned, it could have restored the status quo, the former CM said he resigned voluntarily on moral grounds. He also accused the rebel MLAs of betraying Shiv Sena and late Balasaheb Thackeray’s legacy.

“They (now Shinde faction MLAs) betrayed my party and the legacy of my father. My resignation as the CM then may have been wrong legally, but I did it on moral grounds," news agency ANI quoted Thackeray as saying.

Thackeray added that his fight was for the people, the state and the country, not for himself. “I am not fighting for myself. I am fighting for the people, the state and the country," he said.

The Supreme Court mentioned that the Maharashtra Governor, Bhagat Singh Koshyari had no objective material to doubt the confidence of the MVA government and call for a floor test. “The Governor’s actions were not according to the rule of law," the CJI said.

The SC bench also stated that the appointment of Bharat Gogawale (Shinde faction) as chief whip was illegal. “The speaker on taking cognisance of the statement by Eknath Shinde did not undertake to identify who was the whip. He should have undertaken an enquiry. The decision to appoint Bharat Gogawale as the chief whip was Illegal since whip can be appointed only by the legislative political party," said the bench led by the CJI.

The Supreme Court then observed that the matter of disqualification of 16 MLAs (Shinde faction) is not an extraordinary circumstance that warrants the court to decide the proceedings. The SC further asked the Speaker to decide the disqualification proceedings.

NCP, AAP React to SC Verdict

Reacting to the Supreme Court’s judgement stating that the appointment of Bharat Gogawale (Shinde faction) as the chief whip was illegal, AAP leader Sanjay Singh said the Shinde-led Shiv Sena-BJP government in Maharashtra should resign immediately on the basis of morality.

“The appointment of Chief Whip in Maharashtra is a wrong decision taken by him. On the basis of morality, the Shinde government should resign immediately," tweeted the AAP leader.

Meanwhile, the NCP accused the Governor, Bhagat Singh Koshyari of acting as a BJP cadre.

“So the truth is, Ex-governor of Maharashtra Bhagat Singh Koshyari acted as a BJP cadre and not as a bearer of a constitutional position whose role is to be a neutral guardian of the state," tweeted NCP leader Clyde Crasto.