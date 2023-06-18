Trends :Adipurush FilmUddhav ThackerayGandhi Peace PrizeBhagwant MannPM Modi
Shiv Sena (UBT) Removes MLC Kayande as Party Spokesperson Ahead of Her Cross-over to Shiv Sena

Shiv Sena spokesperson and MLA Sanjay Shirsat told reporters on Sunday afternoon that Kayande along with many others will join the party in the presence of CM Shinde

Published By: Saurabh Verma

PTI

Last Updated: June 18, 2023, 21:39 IST

Mumbai, India

Kayande is a member of the state Legislative Council and her term expires on July 27, 2024. (File Photo/PTI)

Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena on Sunday sacked party MLC Manisha Kayande from the post of the party spokesperson for anti-party activities, a functionary said. The action comes as Kayande is set to join the Shiv Sena led by Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Sunday night.

“Kayande is not being expelled from Shiv Sena (UBT). She is being removed as the spokesperson for anti-party activities," the Shiv Sena (UBT) functionary said.

Earlier, Viplove Bajoria became the first MLC of Shiv Sena (UBT) who had joined the Shinde camp months ago.

If Kayande leaves the Thackeray camp, it will be a second jolt to the party in two days.

On Saturday, former MLA Shishir Shinde resigned from the Thackeray-led faction.

Shiv Sena spokesperson and MLA Sanjay Shirsat told reporters on Sunday afternoon that Kayande along with many others will join the party in the presence of CM Shinde.

    • Shirsat did not name Shishir Shinde but claimed many more leaders will join the CM-led party.

    Kayande is a member of the state Legislative Council and her term expires on July 27, 2024. She is an MLC from the Legislative Assembly quota.

    (This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - PTI)

    first published: June 18, 2023, 21:39 IST
