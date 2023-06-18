Shiv Sena (UBT) Removes MLC Kayande as Party Spokesperson Ahead of Her Cross-over to Shiv Sena

Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena on Sunday sacked party MLC Manisha Kayande from the post of the party spokesperson for anti-party activities, a functionary said. The action comes as Kayande is set to join the Shiv Sena led by Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Sunday night.

“Kayande is not being expelled from Shiv Sena (UBT). She is being removed as the spokesperson for anti-party activities," the Shiv Sena (UBT) functionary said.

Earlier, Viplove Bajoria became the first MLC of Shiv Sena (UBT) who had joined the Shinde camp months ago.

Advertisement

If Kayande leaves the Thackeray camp, it will be a second jolt to the party in two days.

On Saturday, former MLA Shishir Shinde resigned from the Thackeray-led faction.

Shiv Sena spokesperson and MLA Sanjay Shirsat told reporters on Sunday afternoon that Kayande along with many others will join the party in the presence of CM Shinde.