Sena Vs Sena: Uddhav Faction Alleges Shinde Group Using Party Symbol 'Illegally', Approaches SC

The two factions of Shiv Sena have been at loggerheads since Shinde broke away with a majority of party MLAs and formed government in Maharashtra with support from BJP, dislodging Uddhav Thackeray as CM

Curated By: Sanstuti Nath

News18.com

Last Updated: July 08, 2023, 12:55 IST

New Delhi, India

In its latest plea, the Uddhav faction alleged that Maharastra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde-led group is using the Shiv Sena symbol ' illegally' (News18 creative using PTI photos)

The Uddhav Thackeray faction of Shiv Sena on Saturday moved a ‘letter of urgency’ before the Supreme Court of India seeking an urgent hearing of the petition challenging the Election Commission order granting the “Shiv Sena" party name and symbol to the Shinde group.

In its latest plea, the Uddhav faction alleged that Maharastra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde-led group is using the Shiv Sena symbol ‘ illegally’.

The move came a day after Maharashtra Legislative Council Deputy Chairperson and Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Neelam Gorhe on Friday joined Chief Minister Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena. Gorhe, an aide of former CM Uddhav Thackeray, joined the ruling party in the presence of Shinde and Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis in Mumbai.

The two factions of Shiv Sena have been at loggerheads since Shinde broke away with a majority of party MLAs and formed government in Maharashtra with support from BJP, dislodging Uddhav Thackeray as CM.

    • Earlier, former Maharashtra CM Thackeray had called the EC decision a “theft" and “murder of democracy," and approached the top court seeking a stay on the order.

    first published: July 08, 2023, 12:38 IST
    last updated: July 08, 2023, 12:55 IST
