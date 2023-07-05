Trends :Bengal Panchayat Polls Ajit PawarSena Vs SenaManoj MuntashirMaharashtra Politics
Shivpal Returned to Same Place Where He Was Humiliated: SBSP Targets SP Leader

"Uncle Shivpal Yadav ji opened a shop named PSPL (Progressive Samajwadi Party (Lohia) and when it did not run, he closed it… he then went to the place where he was humiliated," SBSP national spokesperson Arun Rajbhar said

Published By: Sanstuti Nath

PTI

Last Updated: July 05, 2023, 07:15 IST

Lucknow, India

Taking a dig at SP leader Shivpal Yadav, the Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party (SBSP) on Tuesday said Yadav has returned to the same place where he was humiliated.

His remarks come after Yadav rubbished SBSP chief O P Rajbhar’s claim that several SP MLAs are thinking of switching sides, on the lines of the recent Maharashtra developments.

“… Shivpal uncle went back to where he was humiliated," SBSP national spokesperson Arun Rajbhar said in a tweet.

“Uncle Shivpal Yadav ji opened a shop named PSPL (Progressive Samajwadi Party (Lohia) and when it did not run, he closed it… he then went to the place where he was humiliated," he said.

“Until Shivpal Yadav did not join the SP, the SP used to consider him as the B team of the BJP…," he said in a series of tweets.

    • After being at loggerheads since 2017 with his nephew and Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav and launching his political outfit, Pragatisheel Samajwadi Party (Lohia), in 2019, Shivpal Yadav and Akhilesh Yadav decided to mend fences just before the 2022 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections.

    Shivpal Yadav had contested the 2022 Assembly polls on the Samajwadi Party symbol.

    (This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - PTI)

    first published: July 05, 2023, 07:15 IST
    last updated: July 05, 2023, 07:15 IST
