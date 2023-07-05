Shivpal Returned to Same Place Where He Was Humiliated: SBSP Targets SP Leader

Taking a dig at SP leader Shivpal Yadav, the Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party (SBSP) on Tuesday said Yadav has returned to the same place where he was humiliated.

His remarks come after Yadav rubbished SBSP chief O P Rajbhar’s claim that several SP MLAs are thinking of switching sides, on the lines of the recent Maharashtra developments.

“… Shivpal uncle went back to where he was humiliated," SBSP national spokesperson Arun Rajbhar said in a tweet.

“Uncle Shivpal Yadav ji opened a shop named PSPL (Progressive Samajwadi Party (Lohia) and when it did not run, he closed it… he then went to the place where he was humiliated," he said.

“Until Shivpal Yadav did not join the SP, the SP used to consider him as the B team of the BJP…," he said in a series of tweets.