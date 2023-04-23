'Should be Shot on Sight': Ashwini Choubey Outraged Over Pro-Atiq Ahmed Slogans in Patna

Union Minister Ashwini Kumar Choubey said those raising slogans glorifying slain gangster-turned-politician Atiq Ahmed “should be shot on sight." The statement was in response to sloganeering held near the largest mosque after Friday prayers in Bihar’s Patna.

Vaibhav Sharma, City SP, Patna had said, “After offering Jumma Namaz, one of the men shouted ‘Atiq Ahmad Amar Rahe’ and used slogans against Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath."

Reacting to the incident, Union Minister Choubey said, “The incident is unfortunate and it is regrettable to make such statements and slogans in Bihar, such people should be immediately shot and sighted."

Choubey further said, “The manner in which slogans were raised against the Prime Minister of the country and the Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh by taking names, is also very unfortunate."

“We need the ‘Yogi’ model in Bihar in which criminals like terrorism mafia are not spared," he added.

Choubey claimed that Bihar is currently being ruled by a dynasty and caste-based government and Chief Minister Nitish Kumar is targeting BJP members with his statements. Choubey expressed confidence that the people of Bihar will respond by electing the ‘Yogi model’ in the 2025 state elections. He further stated that the people of Bihar will bring the BJP government to power, and that the Yogi model will be implemented in the state in the near future.

Atiq Ahmed Slogans Ahead of Eid ul-Fitr

The Patna district administration shared a statement made by Mohd Faisal Imam, who leads the managing committee of Jama Masjid, on social media on Friday after the incident. The move was seemingly made to maintain calm and prevent any potential tensions, particularly ahead of the Eid ul Fitr celebrations on Saturday.

“The matter relating to Atiq Ahmed pertains to Uttar Pradesh. In Bihar, the Nitish Kumar government has ensured excellent law and order", Imam told reporters who had made a dash to the crowded mosque, situated adjacent to the Patna Junction, upon learning about the shouting of slogans after the prayers.

India celebrated Eid-ul-Fitr, which marks the end of the fasting month of Ramzan, on Saturday. During the Eid ul Fitr celebration, people wearing traditional clothing offered prayers at mosques and Eidgahs and families gathered together for festive feasts.

A senior police official said Eid prayers in the state passed off peacefully at all the 31,838 places. “Due to everyone’s efforts and efficient management, no untoward incident has been reported anywhere," and official.

Security was tightened across Uttar Pradesh and prohibitory orders under Section 144 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) were imposed across districts after gangster-politician Atiq Ahmad and his brother Ashraf were shot dead in Prayagraj on April 15 by three men posing as journalists.

(With inputs from PTI and ANI)

