Sibal Raises Questions on Atiq Killing, Says 'Art of Elimination'

Gangster-turned-politician Ahmad and his brother Ashraf, both in handcuffs, were shot dead by three men posing as journalists on Saturday night

Published By: Sanstuti Nath

PTI

Last Updated: April 17, 2023, 13:58 IST

New Delhi, India

Two years after rebelling against the leadership of the Gandhis, former Union Minister Kapil Sibal in May, 2022 decided to quit the Congress (File PTI Image)

Rajya Sabha MP Kapil Sibal on Monday raised a series of questions over the killing of Atiq Ahmed and his brother, asking why they were being taken for a medical checkup by police at 10 pm when there was no emergency and why it was “open to the media".

Gangster-turned-politician Ahmed and his brother Ashraf, both in handcuffs, were shot dead by three men posing as journalists on Saturday night when they were answering reporters’ queries while being escorted by police personnel to a medical college in Prayagraj for a checkup.

In a tweet, Sibal said, “Atiq and Ashraf (The art of elimination). Odd: 1) 10pm for medical check up? 2) No medical emergency 3) made victims walk 4) open to media? 5) assassins unknown to each other at the spot ? 6) weapons above 7 lakhs 7) well trained to shoot! 8) All 3 surrendered."

The assailants were arrested soon after the dramatic shootout that took place in full view of camera crews.

On Sunday, the three assailants — Lavlesh Tiwari (22) of Banda, Mohit alias Sunny (23) of Hamirpur and Arun Maurya (18) of Kasganj — were presented in a district court and remanded to judicial custody for 14 days.

According to the FIR, the three shooters told police they killed the Ahmed brothers to make a name for themselves in the world of crime.

Police said the assailants had joined a group of reporters who were trying to get sound bites from the Ahmed brothers. The men suddenly dropped their camera and whipped out guns, they said.

The Uttar Pradesh government has formed a three-member judicial commission to probe the killing of the brothers.

The sensational killings of the Ahmed brothers has drawn sharp reactions from the opposition parties that lashed out at the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), alleging that “jungle raj" and “mafia raj" are prevalent in Uttar Pradesh under its rule.

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed)

first published: April 17, 2023, 13:58 IST
last updated: April 17, 2023, 13:58 IST
