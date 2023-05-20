Siddaramaiah Becomes Karnataka's New CM, Shivakumar Takes Oath As His Deputy

After weeks of deliberation and suspense, Congress veteran Siddaramaiah on Saturday took oath as the Chief Minister of Karnataka while state party president DK Shivakumar was sworn in as his deputy.

Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot administered the oath of office and secrecy to the Chief Minister and his Cabinet, which includes 8 ministers in the first phase of induction, at Sree Kanteerava Stadium.

The venue is where Siddaramaiah had taken oath in 2013 when he became Chief Minister for the first time.

Eight other ministers who were inducted into the Siddaramaiah-led Karnataka cabinet are G Parameshwara, K H Muniyappa, K J George, M B Patil, Satish Jarkiholi, Priyank Kharge (AICC President M Mallikarjun Kharge’s son), Ramalinga Reddy, and B Z Zameer Ahmed Khan.

Congress believes that Karnataka’s swearing-in ceremony has served as a great platform to showcase opposition unity and thus, several leaders of the like-minded parties were invited to the event.

Congress chief Kharge had invited leaders of several like-minded parties for the swearing-in ceremony. The event seemed to be a show of strength for opposition parties amid unity efforts to take on the ruling BJP in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin, Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav, NCP President Sharad Pawar, National Conference Supremo Farooq Abdullah, PDP chief Mahbooba Mufti, actor-politician Kamal Haasan, CPI(M) General Secretary Sitaram Yechury and CPI General Secretary D Raja among others attended the event.

