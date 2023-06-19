Karnataka: Siddaramaiah, Shivakumar Loyalists Spar Over CM Post Again; BJP Throws Spanner in Cong Works

Row over the Karnataka chief minister post has once again kicked up a storm following Congress minister and Siddaramaiah’s loyalist HC Mahadevappa’s remark that he will continue to be at the top post.

Not commenting on the “power-sharing formula", Mahadevappa said Siddaramaiah will continue to be the CM of Karnataka.

Commenting on Mahadevappa, DK Shivakumar’s brother and Congress MP DK Suresh retorted that he does not entertain such statements. “I don’t know why Mahadevappa has said this. He is an eminent leader with his ideology and political power. He is a senior minister now. He has more interests in other things rather than working as a minister. That’s why he would have given such statements," said Suresh.

Meanwhile, supporters of Shivakumar also openly expressed their views of seeing their leader as the chief minister, throwing light on the “power-sharing formula".

“DK has helped us a lot by providing us tickets. Be it me, Nayana Motamma, Sudhakar or even helping Lakshmi Hebbalkar become a minister. I would like to ask the seer present here to bless him to become the chief minister," said Congress HD Thammaiah at a public event.

Open Challenge to Siddaramaiah

As the infighting among the Congress leaders continued over the CM post, the BJP mocked the party once again over the issue.