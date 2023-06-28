Trends :2019 Maharashtra CoupBengal Panchayat PollMaharashtra Cabinet ExpansionKarnataka PoliticsBhim Army
Breaking News
Delhi Govt Moves SC Against Centre's Ordinance
Home » Politics » 'Siddaramaiah Was Scared, I'd Have Gone Ahead': Shivakumar's Remark on Steel Bridge Project Sparks Row

'Siddaramaiah Was Scared, I'd Have Gone Ahead': Shivakumar's Remark on Steel Bridge Project Sparks Row

Shivakumar said during the Congress government in 2017, CM Siddaramaiah was “scared” to go ahead with the project after protests

Advertisement

Curated By: Saurabh Verma

News18.com

Last Updated: June 28, 2023, 16:39 IST

Bengaluru, India

Shivakumar went on to say that if he was the chief minister, he would not have succumbed to the pressure and proceeded with the project (File photo/PTI)
Shivakumar went on to say that if he was the chief minister, he would not have succumbed to the pressure and proceeded with the project (File photo/PTI)

Karnataka Deputy CM DK Shivakumar has stirred a new controversy with a remark that is being seen as a direct attack on CM Siddaramaiah, a month after the Congress formed the government in the state.

Shivakumar said during the Congress government in 2017, CM Siddaramaiah was “scared" to go ahead with a steel bridge project in Bengaluru after protests. He went on to say that if he was the chief minister, he would not have succumbed to the pressure and proceeded with the project.

The remarks came almost a month after the Congress high command settled the CM debate between Siddaramaiah and Shivakumar, who made a claim to the CM’s chair and was initially reluctant to take over as deputy CM. However, Congress picked Siddaramaiah and Shivakumar settled with the Deputy CM post with some key portfolios.

Advertisement

Shivakumar was referring to the Basaveshwara Nagar to Hebbal steel flyover project which was scrapped in 2017 following backlash from residents and welfare groups who claimed that hundreds of trees might be uprooted for the project.

Addressing the Assembly at an event to mark the birth anniversary of Kempegowda I, Shivakumar said he receives many requests for the construction of tunnels and flyovers. “In 2017, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and KJ George, who was the then Bengaluru City Development minister, were scared about protests against a steel flyover in the city. If it were me, I wouldn’t have succumbed to the noise made by protesters and gone ahead with the project," NDTV quoted Siddaramaiah, who is also handling the Bengaluru City Development portfolio, as saying.

However, state minister Priyank Kharge clarified Shivakumar’s remark, saying he would not say Siddaramaiah got scared. “The Chief Minister is sensitive to public opinion. Sometimes, false narratives get floated and good decisions are delayed. I think that is what the Deputy Chief Minister meant," he told ANI.

Advertisement

Earlier, BJP MLA Basanagouda Patil Yatnal said Siddaramaiah and Shivakumar will “hit each other with slippers" and the Congress government will not last for five years.

top videos
  • Kiara Advani & Sidharth Malhotra Steal The Thunder At SatyaPrem Ki Katha Screening | Kartik Aaryan
  • Dharmendra Publically Apologises To Hema Malini, Esha & Ahana After Karan Deol's Wedding; But Why?
  • Bhumi Pednekar Spotted With Rumoured Beau | Adipurush Actor Defends Film | Madonna's Health Critical
  • Ileana D’Cruz Is Experiencing Pregnancy fatigue During Third Trimester | Know How To Cope With It
  • Kiara Advani's Electrifying Red Bodycon Dress Stuns Husband Sidharth Malhotra & The Internet Alike

    • Yatnal also claimed that Shivakumar’s visit to former CM Basavaraj Bommai’s residence in Bengaluru was to blackmail the Congress leadership to get the CM’s post in Karnataka.

    BJP MP from Mysuru and Kodagu Pratap Simha had challenged the Congress leaders to ask Siddaramaiah to proclaim that he is the CM for five years. Pratap Simha claimed that CM Siddaramaiah was “making his stooges" to give statements that he will be full-term CM. “Siddaramaiah lacks the courage to tell this by himself," he taunted.

    Follow us on

    About the Author

    Saurabh VermaSaurabh Verma covers general, national and international day-to-day news for new...Read More

    first published: June 28, 2023, 16:37 IST
    last updated: June 28, 2023, 16:39 IST
    Read More
    Install
    App