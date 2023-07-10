Sidhi Urination Row: Cong Claims CM Chouhan Washed Someone Else's Feet; BJP Responds

As politics heats up over the Sidhi Urination incident in poll-bound Madhya Pradesh, the Congress Party is now claiming that the man whose feet Chief Minister Shivraj Chouhan washed was not the real victim.

Congress’ claims were supported by many social media users on Twitter who observed that the gait, appearance and body language of the man whose feet were washed by CM Chouhan is quite different from the man in the viral video.

“Big disclosure in direct urination case, Shivraj did the drama of washing someone else’s feet, is the real victim missing? Shivraj ji, such a big conspiracy," tweeted the Congress MP unit.

However, the BJP has rejected such claims and reiterated that it will continue to take stringent actions against those who commit atrocities against tribals and backward classes.

MP CM Shivraj Chouhan Washed Feet of Urination Case Victim

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan last week met tribal labourer Dashmat Rawat and washed his feet to apologise for the shameful incident where an upper caste man allegedly urinated on him.

CM also told him that he was pained to see the video and addressed him as ‘Sudama.’

BJP Claims Sidhi Urination Incident Occured Under Cong Govt

On the other hand, the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) brought another angle to light and claimed that the shameful incident occurred under Congress’ regime.

Citing the initial findings by the committee involved in probing the case, MP BJP president VD Sharma said that the incident wherein a tribal youth was peed upon by an upper case man in Sidhi dated back to 2019-20 when Congress was in power in the state.

“The initial findings of the probe committee formed by BJP over the Sidhi incident point out that the urination incident dated back to 2019-20 when Kamal Nath was heading the Congress government in the state," MP BJP president VD Sharma told media.

Notably, the committee probing the case was formed by the BJP government.