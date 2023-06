‘Silence Raises Suspicion…’: Amid Opposition Meet, AAP & Cong in War of Words Over Delhi Ordinance

Merely an hour before the big opposition meeting in Patna – hosted by Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar and attended by 30 leaders from 15 parties – the AAP accused the Congress of making a compromise with the ruling BJP for presidency. The party’s Delhi spokesperson, Priyanka Kakkar, said the Congress needed to clear its stand on the matter.

The statement has not gone down well with the Congress leadership and said this did not look good for opposition unity. Congress national president Mallikarjun Kharge told chief minister Arvind Kejriwal, when he asked him about the party’s stand on the Delhi ordinance, that there was a process to be followed before making such decisions and the party will make its stand clear in the coming days.

After the meeting, there was a press conference by the opposition parties that Kejriwal, Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann, AAP leaders Sanjay Singh and Raghav Chadha skipped. Instead, the party issued a statement: “The Congress, a national party that takes a stand on almost all issues, is yet to make its position on the black ordinance public. However, the Delhi and Punjab units of the Congress have announced that the party should support the Modi government on this issue."

Advertisement

“Today, during the like-minded party meeting in Patna, many parties urged the Congress to publicly denounce the black ordinance. However, the Congress refused to do so," it said.

It added: “The silence of the Congress raises suspicion on its real intention. In personal discussions, senior Congress leaders have hinted that their party might informally or formally abstain from voting on the issue in the Rajya Sabha. Its abstention from voting on this issue will help the BJP immensely in furthering its attack on Indian democracy."