'Undemocratic Rant': BJP Lambasts Rahul Gandhi's UK Remarks, Alleges Nation Defamed on Foreign Soil

Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Smriti Irani on Wednesday addressed a press conference shortly before the commencement of Parliament proceedings. Coming down heavily on Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s UK remarks, she launched a fresh attack against the Congress leader claiming he tried to defame India on foreign land.

“Every citizen of India demands an apology from Rahul Gandhi to the Indian Parliament which is a voice of Indian people and their will. Gandhi is busy ranting about India on foeign land and has not only attacked the Parliament, but also the Supreme Court and the Election Commission of India (ECI)," Irani said.

Irani demanded that the Wayanad MP apologise for his ‘undemocratic rant’ against India. “Mr. Gandhi, Democracy is not in peril, but the Congress Party has been brought to political perish by the people of India for this very behaviour that you exhibited against the nation overseas", she said.

“Is humiliating India a democracy? Is disrespecting the chairman of the House a democracy? India demands an apology from Rahul Gandhi," she further asked during the media address.

Irani also alleged that Gandhi’s remarks stemmed from his hate towards Prime Minister Narendra Modi. She questioned the Congress leader over his claim that opposition leaders are not allowed to speak at universities.

“You said that you do not have the right to speak at any university in the country. If so, in 2016, when the slogan ‘Bharat tere tukde honge’ was raised at a university in Delhi, you backed it, what was that?," she asked.

“Rahul Gandhi invoked foreign powers by visiting a country whose history has been to enslave India. While tearing down India’s democratic systems, he expressed regret that why foreign forces do not come and attack India," she further added.

Speaking in UK recently, Gandhi had alleged that the structures of Indian democracy are under “brutal attack" and BJP and RSS have captured almost all institutions. He has often accused the Sangh of fanning hate and creating divisions in society.

