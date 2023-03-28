'Rahul Gandhi's Hatred Towards PM Has...': Union Minister Smriti Irani Slams Cong Leader

Launching a fresh attack at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday, Union Minister Smriti Irani said that his hatred for Prime Minister Narendra Modi had transformed into an insult to the nation.

The minister’s remarks came after the row over Gandhi’s disqualification from the Lok Sabha after he was convicted by a Surat court in a defamation case over his ‘Modi surname’ remark last week.

“Due to political frustration, Rahul Gandhi’s hatred towards PM Modi has now transformed into insult to the entire nation. While insulting the PM, he thought it wise to insult the entire OBC community", Irani said at a press conference.

“On 4th May 2019, Rahul Gandhi in a magazine interview said Modi Ji’s strength is his image and he said he will destroy that image. This was the first threat by Gandhi Family but they couldn’t do anything because of the love that people have for Modi ji," she said.

Advertisement

Accusing Gandhi of insulting minority communities, she said, “You all saw what he did in his London tour. And it seems he felt fit to insult the OBC community. Not just OBC community, but he insulted the tribal community also, by attacking President Droupadi Murmu."

“I want to be clear, when Rahul Gandhi was asked to authenticate what he said in parliament he couldn’t do it. Why is Robert Vadra seen hanging around with Adani? Why no answers on that?," asked Irani.

Furthermore, addressing the issue of Gandhi being asked to vacate his premises, she said, “The house is not of Rahul Gandhi but of public. It is taxpayers’ house. They think the way they have looted the money of people in Amethi they will do similar here as well."

The confrontation between the opposition and government is expected to intensify further over Rahul Gandhi’s disqualification in Lok Sabha and the notice to vacate his official Delhi residence.

Advertisement

The Congress and other opposition parties have accused the BJP-ruled Centre “being in a hurry to target" to target them. On Monday, opposition MPs, dressed in black, created a ruckus in both Houses of Parliament and forced their adjournment.

Read all the Latest Politics News here