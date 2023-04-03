Soap Made of Donkey’s Milk: Maneka Gandhi Shares Cleopatra’s Secret for Keeping Body ‘Beautiful Forever’

Do you dream of keeping your body “beautiful forever"? BJP MP and former Union minister Union Minister Maneka Gandhi has recently said soap made out of donkey’s milk helps keep a woman’s body beautiful.

In a speech now going viral on social media, the Member of Parliament from Uttar Pradesh’s Sultanpur said a very famous queen from Egypt named Cleopatra used to bathe in donkey’s milk.

“Soaps made with donkey’s milk cost Rs 500 in Delhi. Why don’t we start making soaps with goat’s milk and with donkey’s milk?" she said while addressing an event in Sultanpur.

Gandhi, who served as Union Minister of Women & Child Development in the first term of Narendra Modi government, said a community in Ladakh uses donkey’s milk to make soaps.

“When was the last time you saw a donkey? Their numbers are falling. The washermen have stopped using donkeys. There is a community in Ladakh which saw a fall in the population of donkeys. So, they started using donkey’s milk to make soaps. Soaps made with donkey’s milk keep a woman’s body beautiful forever," she was heared saying in the viral video.

Expressing concern over rapid deforestation, the former minister suggested that fragrant material should be added to cow dung logs so that it can be used to cremate the dead.

“Wood has become so costly that even in death, families are left poorer. Wood costs around Rs 15,000-20,000. Instead, we should add fragrant material to cow dung logs and use them to cremate the dead. This will reduce the cost of the rituals to just Rs 1,500-2,000 and you can earn lakhs by selling these logs," said Gandhi.

