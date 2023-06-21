Some People Want to Spread Poison of Hatred in Society: Tejashwi Yadav Targets BJP

RJD leader and Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav on Wednesday targeted the BJP saying some people want to spread the poison of hatred in society at a time when poverty, inflation, unemployment, farmers and development should have been talked about.

Yadav, whose sister is married to Congress’ Rewari MLA Chiranjeev Rao, was here to attend a family function.

Apparently referring to actions taken by central probe agencies, Yadav said, “It is not only me who is the target of the BJP, but the leaders of all the opposition parties".

In response to a question, he told the media here, “It is very important to save the country’s democracy and constitution." The BJP was “scared" of fighting a united opposition in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls, he said in response to a question.

Former Haryana Chief Minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda, senior Congress leader Kumari Selja, Haryana Congress President Udai Bhan, Rajya Sabha MP Deepender Singh Hooda, party senior leader Kiran Choudhary, Haryana Congress MLA Geeta Bhukkal, were among those present at the function.