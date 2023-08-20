'His Career Ended Brutally But...': Sonia Remembers Former PM Rajiv Gandhi on His 79th Birth Anniversary

On the 79th birth anniversary of India’s former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi, his wife and Congress Parliamentary Party Chairperson Sonia Gandhi talked about the cruel ending of her husband’s political career when he was assassinated for working for the development of the country.

Speaking at the 25th Rajiv Gandhi National Sadbhavana Award, Sonia Gandhi said, “His political career ended brutally, but he achieved many achievements in such a short time. He was extremely sensitive about the diversity of the country."

Advertisement

Talking about Rajiv Gandhi’s contribution towards the upliftment of Indian women, Sonia Gandhi added that the former prime minister always worked for strengthening the position of women in the society and helped them get reservation into the politics.

“Former PM Rajiv Gandhi always worked for strengthening the women in our country. He made sure that reservation was provided for women in Panchayats and Municipal Corporations. If today, over 15 lakh elected women representatives are there in rural and urban bodies, it is only because of Rajiv Gandhi’s hard work and far-sightedness," she added.

At the award ceremony, Sonia Gandhi also said the ideals of communal harmony, peace and national unity have become more significant at a time the forces giving rise to hatred, division in society, bigotry and politics of bias are getting more active. “They are also getting the support of the ruling dispensation," she alleged

Congress National President Mallikarjun Kharge and former Vice President Hamid Ansari were also present on the occasion.

Advertisement

Addressing the gathering, Kharge remembered Rajiv Gandhi and said his achievements cannot remain hidden for a long time.