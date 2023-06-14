SP Eyes All 80 UP Lok Sabha Seats with Strengthening Cadre, Booth Management Core of Its Mission 2024

With “cadre strengthening" and “booth management" among its top priorities, the Samajwadi Party (SP) has eventually launched its ‘Mission 2024’ with the aim to win all 80 Lok Sabha Seats of Uttar Pradesh in the 2024 general elections. As part of the campaign, the SP not only organised a two-day party cadre training camp at Naimisharanya in Sitapur district but also gave a fresh slogan–"Assi haraao, BJP hatao (defeat BJP on all 80 UP Lok Sabha seats and oust it)". Its national general secretary Ram Gopal Yadav said, “This training camp will mark the beginning of the destruction of the BJP which is ‘asur (demon)’."

The functioning of the camp makes it a special one, say SP leaders. “Unlike previous instances, when the party’s focus was either on making big promises or highlighting the development work that the previous SP government carried out, it’s for the first time when the entire focus is on strengthening the cadre, especially at the booth level," a senior party leader told News 18.

The party has shortlisted under-40 representatives who would be imparted special training to connect the youths with the SP. As per the party’s roadmap for the 2024 Lok Sabha Polls, at least 10 new cadres are to be roped in at each booth to make the SP’s presence more visible at the ground level, another leader said. That is why, the party is organising a similar exercise on all 80 Lok Sabha seats of UP.

According to sources, the party cadre is also being trained to create awareness among the people and to make them aware of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) and BJP’s ideology, and how the two have played “divide and rule" on the basis of Hindutva and religion. Once done with the training, the workers would move to sector and booth levels, especially in the rural pockets of UP to increase the party’s base.

The SP is also eyeing Dalit voters and is establishing a separate wing, Ambedkar Vahini Samajwadi, to woo the community. “Ambedkar Vahini Samajwadi youths would focus on unity, social justice, and caste census, which they said is a key to development," a party leader said.

Senior SP leader Kiranmoy Nanda was the first to point out the need for strengthening the party cadre in order to defeat the ruling BJP in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.