The knives are out. As the budget session in parliament resumes, both the opposition and the government are ready to take each other on. The focus is likely to be on senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, who is just back from his much talked about UK trip where he stoked controversy by accusing the BJP-led government of muzzling the opposition parties, unleashing investigative agencies on them and “killing" democracy.

As if right on cue, Prime Minister Narendra Modi targeted the opposition – without naming Gandhi – in poll-bound Karnataka for the former Congress president’s comments related to “threat to democracy". Soon senior BJP leaders like Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath and union minister Smriti Irani also joined in.

It is quite clear from this that the BJP will target Gandhi for his comments abroad and may even demand a privilege motion against him. The Congress leader is already facing a privilege notice for his “attack" on the prime minister over the Gautam Adani issue.

But the opposition has decided to be brazen and protest the fact that their comments were expunged the last time, when the Congress president told the vice-president that the party wanted a discussion on the Adani issue this session and will continue to press for a joint parliamentary committee (JPC) on it. The government is also banking on a division within the opposition ranks to win this tug of war.

Unlike most opposition parties, the Trinamool Congress and the Left don’t see much merit in forming a JPC, while the Bharat Rashtra Samithi and AAP are miffed with the Congress for not supporting them in their time of trouble – questioning of Telangana chief minister K Chandrashekar’s daughter and MLC K Kavitha and deputy CM Manish Sisodia’s arrest.

The slugfest in parliament is just a curtain raiser for the stage being set for the upcoming assembly elections and big battle in 2024.

