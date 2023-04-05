‘SSC Paper Leak Was to Defame State Govt’: Police Remand Copy on Telangana BJP Chief Bandi Sanjay’s Arrest

Telangana state Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president Bandi Sanjay, who was arrested on Wednesday, has been named as the primary accused in the criminal conspiracy to leak Hindi question paper in the ongoing SSC examination, along with nine others.

The remand copy from the Warangal police said that the accused took a photo of the paper and circulated it on WhatsApp. Addressing the media, Warangal Commissioner AV Ranganath said that the Hindi SSC paper was leaked at an exam centre on Tuesday.

According to the remand copy, Bandi Sanjay Kumar confessed to the offence.

Advertisement

The police say that the objective was to defame the Telangana government which has faced tremendous backlash due to leak of several question papers in a row.

‘DEFAME THE GOVT’

Bandi Sanjay reportedly gave instructions to Boora Prashanth, a former journalist, to exploit the situation of the SSC paper leak in Vikarabad, stating that if it also happens on Wednesday it will defame the government, according to the remand copy.

“Technical evidence by analysing the call details of the phones of the accused and Whatsapp chats of the accused proved beyond the reasonable doubt that the accused persons are involved in a conspiracy regarding the leaking and copying of the question papers on April 4," the police informed the court.

Advertisement

Three accused — M Siva Ganesh, 18, B Prasanth, 33, and G Mahesh, a lab assistant — were arrested, while the Warangal police issued a notice to a juvenile on Tuesday.

Advertisement

‘HELPING A FRIEND’

Advertisement

The minor accused wanted to help a friend write the exam at the Uppala Government School under Kamalapur police station limits, said police.

On Tuesday, the minor allegedly went through the rear gate of Government Boys School in Kamalapur at 9:30 am after the exam had begun. “The teenager then went to the first floor and with the help of a mobile phone took a photo of the question paper. He then shared it with another Ganesh through W hatsApp. The message was forwarded to a WhatsApp group ‘SSC 2019- 20’ by Siva Ganesh at 9:59 am," states the copy.

Mahesh saw the message and forwarded it to Prashanth, who in turn forwarded the photo of the question paper to various groups including ‘Cnu Friends’, reportedly adding captions including ‘breaking news’ and ‘question paper leaked’, said police. The photo and message then went viral via different WhatsApp groups. Prashanth also sent the same to Bandi Sanjay and is said to have made 146 calls in about an hour, according to police.

Read all the Latest Politics News here